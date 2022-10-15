Prep talk: Lancaster wins division, Jamestown remains hot

Friday night’s game between Orchard Park (6-1) and Lancaster (7-0) became an important game, due to Bennett's forfeit of its first six games after a player was deemed ineligible by Section VI.

The Tigers immediately went from first in Class AA to the bottom. That elevated the Legends and Quakers to the top. With both teams meeting late in the season, the winner would claim the division and secure the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.

With the stakes raised, the game was competitive and was tied at 14-14 entering the fourth quarter. It would be Lancaster breaking away, outscoring Orchard Park 16-0 in the final frame to post a 30-14 victory.

“We made some adjustments in our run game,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “Orchard Park did a good job at giving us different looks in the box and shifting with a lot of pre-snap movement. We were able to make some adjustments in the fourth quarter.”

Leading the Legends offense was senior Max Stoldt, with 114 passing yards on 8-of-17 attempts and a touchdown. Senior Micah Harry had 28 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, and was also Stoldt’s favorite target with a team-high four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Lancaster forced Orchard Park to commit five turnovers – two interceptions and three fumbles. Seniors Darius Cervi and Sam Judasz had game-high 10 tackles each, and senior Mike Sell sacked Quakers quarterback Ben Gocella twice.

“Our defensive staff did a tremendous job.” Rupp said. “They gave Gocella a lot of different looks, they brought a lot of different pressure and we didn’t really allow him to get comfortable.”

A situation out of their control, coupled with a win, made the Legends champions.

“It’s great for our kids, obviously they work really hard for this,” Rupp said. “At the same time, it’s an unfortunate situation (with Bennett)."

Lancaster will conclude its regular-season next week against longtime rival Depew.

“It’s the best week of the year at Lancaster,” Rupp said. “I’m privileged to be a part of this game that’s been going on for so long.”

Jamestown getting hot

Jamestown began its season with losses to Class AA’s Lancaster and Orchard Park. Both defeats were close and a clear sign that the Red Raiders could still compete with their former division mates, despite now playing in Class A1.

Since those two games, Jamestown has been on a five-game winning streak. Its most recent win was a 57-26 victory over Niagara Wheatfield. The Red Raiders are averaging 49.8 points during the streak, and are holding opponents to an average of 18.8 points. Prior to playing the Falcons, Jamestown had shut out its last two foes.

“We just kept the faith and belief in what we’re doing,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “We try to coach up our players as much as we can and the coaches continue to believe in what we’re doing, and the outcomes have seen us in the win column. It’s been gratifying for me and our coaching that we were able to coach our young team up and get ready to play each week and get some wins.”

Jamestown’s defense has been one of the best in the section. The Red Raiders have three players in the top 25 in total tackles: senior Sean O’Brien (1st, 125 tackles) senior Mason Mcvinney (18th, 71 tackles) and junior Carsen Bane (25th, 64 tackles). For the season, Jamestown’s opponents are averaging 22.4 points.

“There’s a few things we can do better,” Langworthy said. “We left some points on the table and could’ve done some better things to get a few more stops. We’ll use that for teaching and learning and a way to grow. That’ll help us stay motivated as we head towards the postseason.”

Jamestown’s offense is averaging 41.9 points, and leading the team’s rhythm is North Dakota State University commit and senior quarterback Trey Drake.

He’s fourth in the section in passing yards (1,613), sixth in completions (101) and fifth in passing touchdowns (18). Drake has competed 58.7% of his passes, is averaging 9.4 passing yards per attempt, and has a QBR of 122.6.

“He’s had a great season for us in the last few weeks,” Langworthy said. “He’s having a dynamite season and has worked thousands of hours behind the scenes to play well under the lights on the backstage. He’s done the work and deserves all of the success he’s having. Most importantly, him playing well helps our team and he knows that.”

Earlier this season, Drake edged himself into Jamestown’s record books by surpassing 2013 Buffalo News Player of the Year Jacob Sisson’s marks to become the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Sisson’s previous marks were 4,839 passing yards and 49 career passing touchdowns. For his career, Drake is currently at 62 career touchdowns and 5,241 passing yards. That makes him the first Red Raider with at least 50 passing touchdowns and 5,000 passing yards.

Salamanca sizzles, too

Salamanca beat Eden/North Collins 48-15 on Friday for its fifth victory of the season. Coming off a seven-win season, it’s the first time the Warriors have had consecutive five-win seasons since 2012-2013.

“We’ve been waiting to put together a game where we’re executing at a high level,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said. “We’ve had quarters and halves, but we really wanted to see where we stood towards the end of the year. We want to make sure we’re executing. It was as good as we’ve put together this season. We’ve got a lot of weapons, and we’re a tough out when we execute like that.”

One of those weapons is senior Jesse Stahlman, who leads the team with 114 carries and 706 rushing yards. The Warriors go as far as he goes, literally, but his value isn’t solely limited on offense. He leads the team with 62 total tackles, eight coming for a loss.

“He’s been everything you can ask for,” Bartoszek said. “He’s truly a Salamanca Warrior football player. Since his sophomore (year), he’s been starting both ways, and we’ve had some really good seasons with him as our leader. We rely on him for everything. He deserves the recognition. I’d like to see us get a couple of playoff wins so he can get some more recognition throughout the section because he really deserves (it). He’s had a strong career here, and I hope we finish strong for him.”

The Warriors (5-2) have scored at least 40 points in three of the last four games, and have scored 48 points in consecutive games. Along with Stahlman leading the team in the backfield and on defense, sophomore quarterback Maddox Isaac has put together a solid season, as well. He has 819 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We have a lot, we really do,” Bartoszek. “In high school Class C football, you have to execute. When we do things correctly, we can put points on the board quickly. We have speed and talent at multiple positions.”

Around the fields

• Dalton Giboo rushed 17 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pioneer to a 44-0 win against Lake Shore.

• A petition titled "reverse unfair Section VI decision against Bennett High School football team" was created in the aftermath of the Tigers having to forfeit its first games of the season due to to an ineligible player. As of this writing, the petition has over 900 signatures.

• Wilson’s Evan Wolfe had 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 27-7 win against Frewsburg.

• Randolph’s Xander Hind only needed eight carries to accumulate 236 rushing yards and five touchdowns, as the Cardinals beat Cattaraugus/Little Valley 35-8.

• Portville beat Gowanda/Pine Valley 42-14. For the Panthers, Luke Petryszak went 6-of-13 throwing for 96 yards and a touchdown. He ran 11 times for 154 yards and a touchdown.

• South Park’s Noah Willoughby, Section’s VI passing yards leader, threw for 247 yards on 13-of-20 passing and four touchdowns in the Sparks' 32-27 win over Williamsville South.

• Mohamed Khalil ran into the end zone twice for Depew, as the Wildcats beat JFK 36-12. Khalil had 16 carries and 136 rushing yards.

• In a game between two of the best in Class D, CSP squeaked away with a 22-20 win against Franklinville/Ellicottville. Tate Catanese threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-33 attempts.

• Another week, another big game for Kenmore West’s Jermaine Atkins. Against North Tonawanda, he had 18 rushes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 51-8 win.

• Williamsville East’s Calvin Kulik went 14-of-25 in the Flames’ 26-13 win over Hutch Tech for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

• West Seneca West’s Dustin Thompson had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 14-6 win over Sweet Home. The Panthers have lost five straight after starting the season 2-0.

• Caleb Nicholas led Amherst to a 36-22 win against Burgard/Perf. Arts with a game-high 20 carries, 120 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. The Tigers have won three of their last four games.

• Falconer/Cass/Maple Grove beat Silver Creek/Forestville 42-7. Dalton Caldwell had three carries for 36 yards and three touchdowns.

• Hamburg handed McKinley its first loss of the season with a 22-14 win.

• Maryvale moved to 7-0 following a 35-19 win over Olean.