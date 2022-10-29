Prep talk: Lackawanna eliminates Southwestern, rematch with Salamanca next

A warm fall day with the sun streaming toward the bleachers and the fence rattling from loud music certainly pumped up the volume Saturday at Lackawanna.

The Steelers, seeded second, were playing host to No. 7 Southwestern in a Section VI Class C quarterfinal and the atmosphere seemed right.

With the likes of Kodak Black, Meek Mill, DMX and Drake being played, Lackawanna’s players clearly appreciated the music as most of them were nodding and rapping.

Lackawanna (9-0) hit all the right notes as it ended Southwestern’s season with a 30-14 victory, giving the Steelers their highest win total since the 2008 season.

Up next for Lackawanna is a semifinal meeting with third-seeded Salamanca in a rematch of their playoff game from a season ago. The Steelers won that one, 14-0. Salamanca defeated No. 6 Cleveland Hill 51-20 in another quarterfinal.

“It’s great to have a home playoff game,” Lackawanna coach Adam Tardif said. “It’s great to run the football and play great defense against an explosive offense. It’s a great victory for the program, the kids, the coaches, and everybody that put in the hard work. I’m proud of the commitment and hard work of this group of seniors.”

One of those seniors is running back Antwan Threeths, who finished the day with 18 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He was unquestionably one of top players on the field, with a spectator yelling, “who’s hungry?” because Lackawanna kept feeding Threeths the ball.

Threeths looked good against Southwestern (6-3).

Following his seven-yard touchdown which proved to be the final score of the game, another spectator called him, “Superman Threeths,” which prompted the DJ to play Soulja Boy’s “Crank That”. That drew a smile from the sideline and a few fans attempting to do the dance associated with the song.

When asked about his performance, Threeths gave his offensive line credit.

“Our line is the best in Western New York," he said. "They are dogs, straight dogs. Without them, we wouldn’t be nothing.”

As Threeths was handing out kudos, sophomore Amir Douglas agreed by saying, “stamp it.” Douglas used the line to his advantage also, with 82 yards on 12 carries. He also scored a touchdown.

Leading the line were Sunday and Sammy Ikegwuonu. With those two paving the way, Southwestern didn’t have an answer.

Douglas and Threeths were able to chew up positive yardage. When it came time to pass, quarterback Billy Gechell had plenty of time. He also took off running when the opportunity presented itself.

“We’ve been working for this since the beginning of the season,” Sunday said. “I just feel like we’re all finally putting it together and this week it came together. We knew they [Southwestern] was tough, and we came out on top.”

As for Salamanca, the Steelers know every game is a challenge this time of year.

“We’re going to have our hands full with Salamanca,” Tardif said. “I’m looking forward to the good matchup.”

Clarence upends South Park

There aren’t betting odds in high school sports, but if there were, how many people would’ve had No. 8 Clarence beating No. 1 South Park?

The Red Devils never felt they were underdogs and proved it by beating the Sparks 41-18 in a Section VI Class A quarterfinal Thursday.

“One of those situations where we’ve been so battle tested all year,” Clarence coach Paul Burgio said. “We went into the game really confident that we could be physical and run our double wing. We didn’t expect the score to be what it was against a really well-coached South Park team with really good athletes. Credit to our kids, they got on the bus and went over there with an attitude.”

The ground is where Clarence did its damage, with its backfield combining for 60 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns. Brady Culhane had 28 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Ryan rushed 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Clarence will face No. 4 Williamsville North in the semifinal.

Nicholas makes history

During Amherst’s 44-27 win over Frontier, Tigers running back Caleb Nicholas broke Teddy McDuffie Jr.’s school single-season record for rushing yards with 1,549 yards -- and counting. McDuffie's record was 1,442 yards.

Nicholas’ milestone came during his 30-carry, 258-yard, three TD effort in the semifinals of Class A Chuck Funke Classic.

“It’s been a treat to have guys like that on your football team,” Amherst coach Jason Beckman said. “It’s a great accomplishment, but speaks to our offensive line blocking this year.”