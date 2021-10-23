Prep Talk: Kevin Jobity Jr. making a big impact for Maryvale football

Second-year Maryvale coach Nick Todaro remembers the first time he saw Kevin Jobity Jr. playing basketball via online stream for the Flyers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the winter.
Todaro was looking for athletic kids who might be interested in joining his team. Jobity stood out on video because he was the biggest kid on the court and moved very well.
The Depew-Lancaster football rivalry is back as the teams located in the same town get set to battle at 7 p.m. Friday.
Todaro arranged a meeting with Jobity, trying to convince the athletic 6-foot-4 lad to join his gridiron gang.
“We just tried selling him, ‘Hey, come out give it a try. Come out for one day and if you hate it, you never have to come back,’ ” Todaro said. “When I left the meeting, I didn’t think we had a shot at him. Honestly, I didn’t think I resonated.”
Until Jobity showed up a few days before the start of the Fall II season in March and said he’d give it a try.
“Sometimes you have to learn how to win by losing. We’re all right with that. We took our losses on the chins and moved forward. … We went back to work. That’s why we’re 5-2,” coach Tyree Parker said.
Good call.
Jobity is still a football novice, but inexperience hasn’t stopped him from being a difference-making impact player for Maryvale. The 250-pound defensive end/tight end did his thing once again Saturday afternoon in helping the Flyers secure the No. 3 seed out of Class B North with a 45-20 rout of rival Cheektowaga.
Jobity finished with 10 tackles, a sack and batted down four passes. On offense, he threw for a touchdown, rushed for a score and caught a 20-yard pass on a 2-point conversion pushed back because of penalty.
Did we mention he’s still learning the finer nuances of the game?
“Sometimes we’ve got to stop him and remind him on very, very elementary things about the game, what gaps to go to and techniques to play and stuff you learn when your younger,” Todaro said. “He’s still learning those things as he goes, but he’s just playing on raw talent. He’s been an absolute stud.”
Teddy McDuffie Jr. rushed for 300 yards in a game for the first time in Amherst’s 42-31 victory over Williamsville East.
He comes from Division I blood lines.
Jobity's name might sound familiar to some local college basketball fans. His father, Kevin Jobity, played at Niagara University from 1995-99, then played professionally overseas. Junior is about 5 inches shorter than his father.
Jobity is a solid basketball player, but may have found his call playing football.
Jobity wasn’t totally devoid of football experience before joining the Flyers (5-3). He played the game as a fourth and fifth grader before shifting to soccer. He played soccer at Maryvale as a freshman, sophomore and junior. With the pandemic rules moving football into the spring, opportunity presented itself for him to return.
“Right away, you could tell he was different,” Todaro said of Jobity’s first practices. “It looked a lot different than a bunch of the kids we had – big kid, physical kid, agile for his size.”
The Panthers haven’t punched their ticket to this postseason yet but took a step toward doing so by defeating McKinley, 53-26, at All High Stadium in a Class A North Division game that was called off with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left by game officials due to tempers running rather high between both teams.
The move agrees with Jobity.
“I love the intensity,” he said. “I love to be able to hit people and not get in trouble for it. I was always a super hyper kid, and football sort of allowed me to let it out.”
Todaro said the Flyers’ defense has been the team’s strength all season. He loves moving Jobity along the line to frustrate offenses. Todaro said he’s the team’s answer. What does that mean?
“He changes what the other team can or can’t do,” Todaro said.
Jobity would love for a chance to play football in college. He’s got intangibles (size and athleticism) that one can’t coach. It’s just a matter of getting in reps, getting more film.
Smistek has nine tackles and ranks second on the Legends in passes defensed with two.
Perhaps Saturday’s highlight package will catch someone’s attention.
“I always knew I could be a problem for the other team on the field,” Jobity said. “I’m just trying to continue that.”
Playoffs
The Section VI Tournament brackets for all classifications will be unveiled Sunday.
Division champions are Bennett (Class AA), Grand Island (A North), Jamestown (A South), Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences (B North), Iroquois (B South), Medina (C North), Depew (C Central), Fredonia (C South) and Randolph (D).
There will come a time when the weather takes a turn for the worse, when folks will have to …
Seeing red
Medina turned back the clock to the early 1980s, wearing red uniforms for the first time in 25 years for its rivalry game against visiting Albion. Medina triumphed 30-28.
Here are some of the other rivalry game results from the weekend:
Hamburg 21, Frontier 19
West Seneca West 21, West Seneca East 0
Lancaster 42, Depew 13
North Tonawanda 42, Tonawanda 16
Williamsville South 50, Williamsville East 15
Fredonia 48, Dunkirk 19
Wilson 19, Newfane 7
Kenmore West 56, Kenmore East 7