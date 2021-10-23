Prep Talk: Kevin Jobity Jr. making a big impact for Maryvale football

Second-year Maryvale coach Nick Todaro remembers the first time he saw Kevin Jobity Jr. playing basketball via online stream for the Flyers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the winter.

Todaro was looking for athletic kids who might be interested in joining his team. Jobity stood out on video because he was the biggest kid on the court and moved very well.

Prep Talk: Depew football runs its way into the playoffs, rivalry game with Lancaster The Depew-Lancaster football rivalry is back as the teams located in the same town get set to battle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Todaro arranged a meeting with Jobity, trying to convince the athletic 6-foot-4 lad to join his gridiron gang.

“We just tried selling him, ‘Hey, come out give it a try. Come out for one day and if you hate it, you never have to come back,’ ” Todaro said. “When I left the meeting, I didn’t think we had a shot at him. Honestly, I didn’t think I resonated.”

Until Jobity showed up a few days before the start of the Fall II season in March and said he’d give it a try.

Prep Talk: WNY Maritime recovers from 0-2 start, soars to third straight division title “Sometimes you have to learn how to win by losing. We’re all right with that. We took our losses on the chins and moved forward. … We went back to work. That’s why we’re 5-2,” coach Tyree Parker said.

Good call.

Jobity is still a football novice, but inexperience hasn’t stopped him from being a difference-making impact player for Maryvale. The 250-pound defensive end/tight end did his thing once again Saturday afternoon in helping the Flyers secure the No. 3 seed out of Class B North with a 45-20 rout of rival Cheektowaga.