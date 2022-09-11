Prep Talk: Kenmore West beats West Seneca West 18-7; Iroquois trusts freshman QB

It was a Battle of the Wests on Saturday as Kenmore West hosted West Seneca West at Crosby Field. The Blue Devils of Ken West proved to be the better of the two with an 18-7 victory in Class A2.

“I’m very proud of the kids today,” Kenmore West coach John Haynes said. “We definitely improved from last week. We made a lot of mistakes and still could’ve won the game. Today we won the battle of the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. Hats off to those linemen on both sides of the ball.”

Games are long and mistakes will happen. Just like in a season-opening 41-28 loss to Sweet Home, Kenmore West (1-1) made its share of errors against West Seneca West. They played a near-perfect game for the first 36 minutes of the game, and then blunders began in the fourth quarter.

Indians senior wide receiver Alexsei Santiago began the period with a 76-yard punt return, for the team’s first score of the game, and they added the extra point. Having a sense of urgency, they then attempted and succeeded on an onside kick, taking over at Kenmore West’s 36-yard line.

It looked as if West Seneca West (1-1) was on its way to a comeback, and could have cut it to a one-possession game. While the team had momentum, it was very brief as the Blue Devils’ defense stepped up and had Indians senior quarterback Cayden Stupak (5 of 16, 52 passing yards) overthrowing on fourth-and-long from Kenmore West’s 15.

“Our defense played very, very well,” Haynes said. “Our defense stepped up.”

Following Kenmore West’s clutch defense, its offense scored on the next drive with junior Myshawn Porter (13 carries, 76 rushing yards) scoring on a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Porter immediately collapsed to the ground, cramping up but was fine moments later.

Porter’s rushing was coupled with the play of senior Jermaine Atkins, who ended the day with three receptions, 77 receiving yards, and a touchdown, along with 13 carries, 53 rushing yards and a touchdown. Porter and Atkins were an offensive duo the West Seneca West defense couldn’t solve.

“I like the trust my teammates have in me,” Atkins said. “They know if the ball is anywhere around me I’m going to get it.”

Kenmore West’s offense looked pristine, but a bad snap on the West Seneca West 44-yard line with 3:37 left in fourth was recovered by the Indians and made the game ending more tense than it might have been.

West Seneca West needed a touchdown, a two-point conversion and another successful onside kick, before deciding if it wanted to go for another touchdown or the field goal. That’s a lot to execute in three minutes.

Luckily for the Blue Devils, their defense didn’t let the Indians into a position to have those opportunities. Stupak was sacked on consecutive possessions for a total of 17 yards lost, and once again, the Kenmore West defense rose to the occasion. The unit sacked the quarterback eight times.

“I wasn’t worried, but then again I was because of the fumble,” Kenmore West junior Myshawn Porter said. “I feel like we still played together and got the win.”

Senior captains Mason Forney (seven tackles, two sacks) and Jackson Gallivan (six tackles, sack) were Devils on defense, and got help from senior Selah Clemons (4.5 tackles, sack) and junior Hezekiah Mercado (five tackles, 1.5 sacks).

“Mason Forney, shoutout to him, he came up big,” Atkins said. “He came up really big for us in the fourth quarter. Despite the fumble we had, I went up to everybody and said, ‘Keep your heads up, our defense is still there. We still got to keep our heads up, the game isn’t over. We’re still up, we just got to stop them.’ It was a good team defense and offensive win.”

Kenmore West’s next game is 7 p.m. Friday at McKinley (2-0).

Canisius gets first win

The Crusaders (1-1) traveled to Rochester and squeaked out a 14-13 victory over Aquinas Institute (0-2). Canisius’ defense came up clutch, as juniors Kevon Walker and Hunter Jantzi stopped Aquinas’ Markell White on a fourth-and-1 from the 6-yard line with 43 seconds remaining.

“We made plays we had to make down the stretch,” coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “We made more plays inside the last minute of the game and held them inside our 10-yard line on four downs. The grit that they showed, because we could’ve given at any time, but we didn’t.”

Senior Mike Doctor led the Crusaders with six receptions for 66 yards. Sophomore Jahyden Clark had eight tackles.

Next for Canisius will be the reigning three-time Section VI Class B champions, WNY Maritime/Health Science. The Falcons are 2-0, coming off a 28-6 victory vs. Williamsville South.

“They’re going to be good, and they’ve been good for a couple of years now,” Kurzanski said. “They have a couple of really good football players and they’re really good on defense. It’ll be our first home game, so hopefully, we’ll be up for that and get a few people to watch us.”

It's Kurzanski’s first season at his alma mater (Class of 1984) and he’s noticing the Crusaders are having an issue many schools in Western New York are facing: roster size. The coach says he dressed 25 players against Aquinas, but would like to have a bigger team going forward.

“I don’t think that should be the case at Canisius,” Kurzanski said. “We’ve had three coaches in three years, kids have left our program, and academically some kids have failed out. There’s a lot of different mitigating factors that cause that at Canisius, but certainly, 28 kids on a varsity football team isn’t enough.”

Franklinville/Ellicottville shows a different approach vs. Wilson

The Titans (2-0) were on the road at Wilson (0-2) and continued their strong start to the season with a 36-16 win Friday.

“We had to go in a different route last night,” coach Jason Marsh said Saturday. “Wilson did a great job with our run game, and we had to go to the air a little bit. I thought our team did a great job making that adjustment.”

Leading the passing attack was senior quarterback Gian Nuzzo with 156 yards on 7-of-13 attempts and two touchdowns. Nuzzo also had 18 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. His primary target was junior Beau Bielecki, with five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the wide margin of victory, one of Marsh’s takeaways from the game was his team’s ability to hang with Wilson’s physical nature.

“Our defense played well," he said. "We've got some athletic kids on the back end of our defense. We stress and practice that when the ball goes up in the air, we got to have that.”

Wilson’s physicality was a precursor to what Franklinville/Ellicottville will see next Friday at home in a sectional final rematch against Randolph (2-0), which beat Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 35-18, Friday. Xander Hind had 340 yards on 39 carries and a rushing touchdown. He added a 16-yard receiving touchdown. On defense, senior Carson Conley ended the game with six tackles, a sack and an interception.

“Randolph is a big physical football team,” Marsh said. “They’re just going to try and run on top of you. Hopefully our kids can step up to that challenge against next week.”

Another Kleitz is under the lights

Your family is doing something right when strangers know your history, and maybe even a few relatives, based off your last name alone. In Iroquois, that’s what it’s like for the Kleitz family.

For three years, Trey was the starting quarterback and was named to the All-Western New York first team as a senior, and now, his freshman brother, Justus, is continuing what his brother started.

“His poise and what’s between his ears,” coach Robert Pitzonka said of his QB's strengths. “You look at him on the field and he’s a taller kid and a bigger kid for a freshman, but isn’t like a senior quarterback physically. Mentally, he is just about as good as anyone I’ve talked to.”

Through two games, Kleitz has a 69% completion percentage and is averaging 8.4 yards per pass. In team’s 54-20 win against Lake Shore, he went 12-for-16 for 142 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’d talk to me like a college quarterback in regard to leverage with safeties and how the corners are positioned," Pitzonka said. “He sees things on the field well beyond his years, so having him in that position with the supporting cast around him, is only going to lead to some great things for him.”

It’s not often you see a freshman starting at the most important position on the field, but Justus Kleitz was groomed to be his brother’s successor. Iroquois' next contest will be Friday at home vs. Grand Island.

Lackawanna’s defense impresses

Lackawanna coach Adam Tardif missed the team’s season-opening game due to illness but was healthy enough to return to the sideline Saturday as his Steelers beat Alden, 36-6.

Three Steelers (2-0) had at least 10 tackles: senior Shyheim Smalls (14 tackles), senior captain Chamarr Ware (10 tackles) and senior captain Sunday Ikegwuonu (10 tackles, three sacks). Through two games, Ikegwuonu leads Section VI in sacks with seven, and the trio rank at Nos. 5 through 7 in solo tackles.

“We know who we are,” Tardif said. “We know what we have to do for the remainder of the season. We knew the way our schedule worked out that a couple of teams we were playing at the beginning of the year were less experienced than we are.”

Lackawanna hosts Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Quakers quaking

Not many teams have the right to label themselves “a storied program.” It’s reserved for the elite of the elite that have decades worth of accolades and a place in the heart of the community.

That’s what Jamestown and Orchard Park are. In an early season meeting, the two teams met at Orchard Park.

“Any time Jamestown and Orchard Park hit the field, you know it’s going to be a battle,” OP coach Mike Cieslik said.

Orchard Park beat Jamestown, 47-35, as the Red Raiders got off to their first 0-2 start since 2016. It's also the most losses in a season since 2019. Orchard Park looked strong against the Red Raiders, with senior Ben Gocella finishing 16 of 23 passing for 354 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

“Ben is the heart of our team,” Cieslik said. “He’s our team leader, one of our captains, is calm and cool, and is always going to be one of our guys. We’re going to go as far as Ben takes us.”

Against Jamestown, Gocella’s favorite target was senior Jackson Newlove, with six receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Carter Switek impressed with 17 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, Switek had two receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

“Carter Switek has earned every single opportunity,” Cieslik said. “He works tremendously hard, prepares his body and mentally ... it doesn’t matter what school you go to, if you have that combination, you’re going to be a weapon for a team. We’re happy Carter is in the maroon and white.”

Orchard Park’s first three games of the season are nonleague games against Clarence, Jamestown and Sweet Home. Two weeks into the season, the Quakers hold victories over both Red Raiders and will face a 2-0 Panthers team next Friday.

Around the field

In a preview of a soon-to-be guaranteed Class AA sectional final after this season, Lancaster (2-0) defeated Niagara Falls (0-2), 45-6. Senior Micah Harry had 15 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Legends totaled 40 carries for 199 yards and five touchdowns. The state is creating a sixth class, Class AAA, for the largest schools. Currently, only Lancaster and Niagara Falls would exceed the proposed enrollment minimum.

Cheektowaga senior Camren Warburton had himself a night with five touchdowns Friday against Lewiston-Porter. He finished with 260 yards on 21 carries.

Pioneer (2-0) dominated Burgard/Performing Arts (1-1) in a 63-6 win. As a team, the Panthers had 21 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Pioneer faces West Seneca East (2-0) on Friday.