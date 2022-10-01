Prep talk: Iroquois runs to 5-0 record, Ken-West ruins Williamsville East's homecoming

Iroquois has a lot going for it this fall.

The Chiefs christened a new field a few weeks ago, and now the football team is 5-0 following a 27-6 victory over Pioneer on Friday in a Class B1 contest. For consecutive seasons, Iroquois has opened with five straight wins.

Against the Panthers, the Chiefs saw gaps they could exploit and chose to run the ball.

That led to junior Trevor Barry finishing with 248 yards on 32 carries – both season highs – and four touchdowns. As a team, Iroquois had 35 carries for 259 yards, and all of its rushing scores came from Barry.

“We knew this would be a great task at hand, to play Pioneer,” Iroquois coach Robert Pitzonka said. “They’re known for smash-mouth football, big kids and physical play. We were going to see and find out how well our trenches were going against them. Luckily, we stood up to the challenge and succeeded.”

Despite the loss, Pioneer (3-2) was able to end Iroquois’ three-game streak of at least 50 points and its two-game shutout streak.

The plan was to rush the ball often, and that led to freshman Justus Kleitz finishing with season lows across the board in passing yards (101), attempts (13), and completions (seven). It was also Kleitz’s first game without a passing touchdown.

The Chiefs didn’t need to throw the ball, but, if needed, Pitzonka is aware of what he has with Kleitz, the only Section VI freshman among the top 10 in completions, attempts and passing yards.

“There’s always that chess match within the game, when we were able to figure out a couple of things they were doing and expose it,” Pitzonka said. "Even though we didn’t lean heavily on the pass, the times we did throw the ball, they went for pretty big gains.”

Rotating between the passing and running game is what Iroquois has done throughout the season, and with a dominant rushing outing, the program is hoping the rest of Western New York is aware of its capabilities.

“I had the sense talking with our guys between the offensive line and our running backs that they want to shoulder this game and make a statement,” Pitzonka said. “We’re known for spreading the ball out, but we can muscle up with anybody and get the job done. I love to throw the ball, being a quarterback myself, but there’s a time and place to say, ‘OK, we can run the ball.’ Now you really have to game plan for us for the pass and the run.”

Kenmore West flames out Williamsville East

Before Kenmore West and Williamsville East kicked off, Blue Devils coach John Haynes gave his players a challenge image, telling them, “wouldn’t it just be wonderful on their homecoming for us to upset them?”

His challenge resonated with his players, as Kenmore West topped Williamsville East 30-27, handing the Flames their first defeat of the season.

The Blue Devils stayed on the ground for the win, primarily running through senior captain Jermaine Atkins (32 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns) and senior captain Mason Forney (11 carries for 61 yards). It was a season-high performance for both senior captains, as the two had 43 of the team’s 44 carries and combined for all 322 rushing yards. Atkins scored all of the rushing touchdowns.

“It was awesome. We pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage,” Haynes said. “We had them on their heels, guessing. They didn’t have an answer for Jermaine or Mason.”

After dropping their season opener to Sweet Home, Kenmore West has won two straight for the first time this season, and has won three of their last four games.

“Guys are buying into the team concept of unselfishness, and, plus, we’ve had good weeks of practice,” Haynes said.

Kenmore West will end its regular season against Niagara Wheatfield (1-4), North Tonawanda (0-5), and Kenmore East (0-5). The Blue Devils have hit a rhythm and will look to continue their success for the next few weeks.

“I’m excited about the kids and for them and what they did,” Haynes said. “I’m also proud of the coaching staff. They did a nice job. Hopefully, things keep going up for the Blue Devils.”

Amherst blows out Grand Island

Amherst (3-2) has won consecutive games for the first time this season, notching a 36-6 win over Grand Island (0-5). With three wins on the season, it’s the most victories for Amherst since accumulating five victories in 2019.

“Grand Island is a well-coached team, and we knew they were going to give us all they had,” Amherst coach Jason Beckman said. “They hung tough. We weren’t really able to put them away until the fourth quarter. Any win is a tough fought battle, we’re just happy to come out on top.”

Leading the Tigers was senior Caleb Nicholas with a team-high 20 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns, along with two receptions for 25 yards. Amherst goes where Nicholas goes, as he leads Section VI in carries with 113.

“Caleb’s got breakaway speed, and he’s also got good strength, so he’s able to break tackles,” Beckman said. “I think Caleb is one of the best backs in Western New York. I’m really happy with the overall team effort.”

As a team, Amherst rushed 32 times, picking up 296 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Rahdaun Cruel was second on the team with six carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, and senior Wyatt Bair had five carries for 20 yards, along with 41-yard touchdown reception.

The Tigers' 30-point victory is their biggest of the season.

“It’s a team effort,” Beckman said. “We’re getting contributions from everywhere, and the chemistry on the team has been great. It’s been a great group of young men to coach, and it’s fun coming to practice every day.”

Amherst’s next game will be a home game on Oct. 16 against WNY Maritime/Health Sciences. The Falcons are currently on a three-game losing streak, their first such streak since 2018.

Grand Island has its most losses since 2019, and its first five-game losing streak in at least two decades.

Akron wins big

Akron beat Cardinal O’Hara 59-20, and it was a game stamped by senior Chris Bergman. As their quarterback, he went 10-of-19 passing for 220 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. When Bergman saw crevices to run, he did, finishing with 160 yards and three scores.

“He’s fun to watch,” Akron coach Andy Clouse said. “This is the first year he’s at quarterback for us. He’s an extremely coachable kid, he listens and makes the right reads. We run a read-option offense, so he takes it when he’s supposed to, and gives it when he is supposed to. He plays a clean game, putting himself and other people in good positions. It’s fun, and makes it easy sometimes.”

Bergman spread the wealth when passing, with senior Donny Kreher catching three passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, senior Kyle Swift adding five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, and senior Steven Doktor capping it with two receptions for 22 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, senior Alex Wik was second on the team with 11 carries for 76 yards.

The win placed Akron second in C North behind Medina (5-0).

Franklinville/Ellicottville takes down Frewsburg

Franklinville/Ellicottville moved to 4-1 following a 28-6 win against Frewsburg (2-3), and used a 16-0 fourth quarter to put the game away.

“We started getting things figured out, and guys started playing our style of football in the fourth quarter,” Franklinville/Ellicottville coach Jason Marsh said.

Senior Gian Nuzzo had 26 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans. He starts as the team’s quarterback, but Frewsburg's defense allowed Franklinville/Ellicottville to attack its defensive front.

For the game, the Titans had 264 rushing yards on 45 carries and four touchdowns. The other rushing score came from junior Hunter Smith, who ended the game with 11 carries and 74 yards.

“Gian is talented,” Marsh said. “The adjustments Frewsburg was making led us to run or quarterback a little bit more this week. Gian is always up for that and he really took advantage of it.”

Their defense also showed up, with sophomore Billy Slavinski recording four tackles and a sack, along with senior Ben Brol's six tackles. Coming up big for Franklinville/Ellicottville was junior Noah Shenk, who had two interceptions.

“Frewsburg thought they could take advantage of him, and he made them pay with two interceptions,” Marsh said.

Canisius makes changes

Last week, Canisius moved on from junior varsity coach Bryan Gorman. He served as the interim varsity coach during the 2021 season, and prior to the interim position, he spent nine seasons as the JV coach, leading them to a 58-12 record.

In talking to varsity coach Kraig Kurzanski, he said he and his assistants will rotate to coach the JV team going forward.

Around the fields

• Orchard Park (4-1) senior Dylan Evans became the program’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions (30) and receiving yards (1.624). The milestone came during the team’s 42-0 win against Hutch Tech (0-6). Evans finished with a team-high five receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

• Bennett (3-2) shut out WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (2-3) with a 62-0 win. Tigers senior and Syracuse commit Rashard Perry had nine tackles and 20 sacks. University at Buffalo commit and Bennett senior Jayden Lewis had eight tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. The Tigers will make the trek to Lancaster on Friday for a rematch of the 2021 Section VI Class AA final.

• Wilson (2-3) scored four rushing touchdowns en route to a 45-0 win vs. Cattaraugus Little Valley (0-5).

• Clarence moved to 3-2 after beating North Tonawanda 48-6, sending them to an 0-5 mark. Sophomore Jefferson Long had two receptions for 30 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

• Depew (2-3) senior captain Mohamed Khalil rushed 13 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 41-0 victory over Springville (0-5).

• Xander Hind of Randolph (5-0) ran for 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 54-6 win against Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-3).

• Allegany-Limestone (2-3) beat Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-3) 34-0, with all their points coming in the first-half.

• Senior captain Micah Davis had five carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns for Fredonia (4-1) as they won 41-7 against Silver Creek/Forestville (2-3).

• McKinley moved to 5-0 following its 22-14 win over West Seneca West (3-2).

• Maryvale senior Justus Hill ran the ball 21 times for the Flyers, picking up 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Falconer/Cassadaga/Maple Grove (2-3). Maryvale moved to 5-0 with a 13-7 victory.

• Cleveland Hill beat Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville 54-14. Both teams moved to 2-3.