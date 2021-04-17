Prep Talk: Helping Hand guides Clarence in the right direction in football win over Frontier

As Collin Hand was getting ready to do a postgame interview, he was interrupted by an ecstatic individual who couldn’t help but praise and tell him he’s so proud of him.
That person was none other than Clarence coach Paul Burgio.
Burgio, of course, isn’t afraid of showering his players with praise after wins like Friday night’s against Frontier.
Still there was more to Burgio’s jubilation following a 21-12 victory over the previously unbeaten Falcons. Clarence improved to 2-1 and kept its playoff hopes alive in Class AA.
It seems strange writing the previous sentence after just three games but welcome to the Fall II season where the finish line for this shorter-than-short five-week campaign is already in sight.
Only the top four teams in Class AA make the playoffs. Being 2-1 with two games left is definitely better than 1-2 with a tough roadie at four-time defending champion Lancaster on tap for this Friday.
“This was a big game for us,” Burgio said. “We’re in a hole if we lose tonight.”
The Red Devils, coming off last week’s 21-0 loss at Orchard Park where they lost valuable two-way senior lineman Jack Pearlman to a torn ACL, needed Friday’s game. More importantly, they needed some form of a big play to give them the jolt to believe they are a good football team.
Enter Hand. He simply did as he was instructed, when he jumped in front of an option pitch/shovel pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown just 2:21 into the clash in slick, misty and chilly conditions.
“Throughout practice all week," Hand said, assistant coach Frank Payne "was emphasizing who’s got who and I had the pitch. That’s all I worked on, and when they ran that play, I looked at the pitch. I identified him. As soon as that quarterback tossed that ball I just went in and grabbed it and I just went.”
The other way for the touchdown and an infusion of swagger.
“Any time you come off a divisional loss 21-0 to Orchard Park let’s be honest, you have a little doubt,” Burgio said. “Are we the team you think you are? Seeing a kid make a big play like that with Collin Hand just gave the team the life that we needed, and from there we played physical.”
Did Clarence ever assert itself.
Tyler Ryan ripped the ball away from a Falcons kick returner six seconds later to give the Devils possession at Frontier’s 25. That short drive ended with Zach Norton’s short touchdown run. A minute and 15 seconds later a hard sandwich sack led to Falcons’ quarterback Matthew Ciszewski losing the ball before hitting the turf with Clarence recovering the fumble at Frontier’s 8. Two plays later, Scott Raymond scored on a 2-yard run. Three takeaways, 21 points.
A couple of key defensive stands, a blocked PAT kick and stuffed 2-point conversion run and Clarence had reason to feel good about itself.
It all began with Hand’s pick-six.
“That play just sparked our team and kept us going defensively all night,” Burgio said.
Clarence still has some mistakes to clean up, but 2-1 is better than 1-2.
“That’s exactly the kind of start you need against a 2-0 team at home in our home opener, establishing you know now you’re playing Clarence,” Burgio said. “Getting a start like that is how we have to play. We have to play like that for four quarters. But that was huge for us.”
Promising in defeat
While Frontier had a terrible start, including the loss of Ciszewski, it regained its bearings. The defense was solid the final three quarters and gave the offense a chance to rally behind the hard running of Hayden Carder and backup QB Austin Lippert.
The Falcons scored twice in the second half after having a couple of promising drives in the second quarter. They didn’t go away and likely won’t as it appears Class AA has five teams battling for four playoff spots. Lancaster and Orchard Park remain unbeaten at 3-0, followed by 2-1 Bennett, Clarence and Frontier.
Frontier hosts Bennett on Friday, while OP is at winless Williamsville North.
"We're in find shape," Falcons coach Rich Gray said. "We have to clean up our mistakes. We can't give up 21 points to any team and expect to win. We have to have a great week of practice."
Oops, and more shifts
Upon further review WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football is not on Covid-19 pause, according to coach Tyree Parker.
An unidentified player with symptoms thought he had contracted the coronavirus and informed the team. However, he did so without taking a Covid-19 test. Once he took a test, it came back negative.
That meant the Falcons no longer were on 10-day pause, and they were eligible to play.
With their Saturday game against Burgard already canceled and the Bulldogs slotted into a makeup game Tuesday night against division rival Cheektowaga, Section VI put in a call to St. Francis, according to Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith. A Red Raiders team that had its Saturday clash against Canisius canceled due to the latter being on Covid pause, agreed to face the Falcons on Monday night in Athol Springs.
Meanwhile, the Monsignor Martin season is scheduled to end May 8 with the playoff title game between the first- and second-place teams in the large school standings. St. Francis, which faces St. Joe’s on May 1, still has two games it hopes to make up but might only be able to squeeze in one of them due to time constraints.