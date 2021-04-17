Prep Talk: Helping Hand guides Clarence in the right direction in football win over Frontier

Frontier hosts Bennett on Friday, while OP is at winless Williamsville North.

"We're in find shape," Falcons coach Rich Gray said. "We have to clean up our mistakes. We can't give up 21 points to any team and expect to win. We have to have a great week of practice."

Oops, and more shifts

Upon further review WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football is not on Covid-19 pause, according to coach Tyree Parker.

An unidentified player with symptoms thought he had contracted the coronavirus and informed the team. However, he did so without taking a Covid-19 test. Once he took a test, it came back negative.

That meant the Falcons no longer were on 10-day pause, and they were eligible to play.

With their Saturday game against Burgard already canceled and the Bulldogs slotted into a makeup game Tuesday night against division rival Cheektowaga, Section VI put in a call to St. Francis, according to Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith. A Red Raiders team that had its Saturday clash against Canisius canceled due to the latter being on Covid pause, agreed to face the Falcons on Monday night in Athol Springs.