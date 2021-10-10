Prep Talk: Despite ending, Sweet Home enjoys its return to All High Stadium

The last time Sweet Home played a football game at All High Stadium during the Fall II campaign last spring, the Panthers lost a must-win-to-get-in-the-playoffs game that wasn’t close to a South Park team that eventually won the Section VI Class A championship.

Saturday’s return trip to All High since that 54-0 bludgeoning ended with a much more pleasing result for Sweet Home, even though the conclusion was abrupt and sudden but necessary.

The Panthers haven’t punched their ticket to this postseason yet but took a step toward doing so by defeating McKinley, 53-26, at All High Stadium in a Class A North Division game that was called off with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left by game officials due to tempers running rather high between both teams.

Two incidents, including one in which punches appeared to be thrown near the midfield logo, three plays apart led to the early conclusion. There were no ejections.

“When you have two physical teams, sometimes things like this can happen,” McKinley coach Brian Davis said. “Emotions were high. … Things got out of hand.”