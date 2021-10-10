Prep Talk: Despite ending, Sweet Home enjoys its return to All High Stadium

The last time Sweet Home played a football game at All High Stadium during the Fall II campaign last spring, the Panthers lost a must-win-to-get-in-the-playoffs game that wasn’t close to a South Park team that eventually won the Section VI Class A championship.
Saturday’s return trip to All High since that 54-0 bludgeoning ended with a much more pleasing result for Sweet Home, even though the conclusion was abrupt and sudden but necessary.
The Panthers haven’t punched their ticket to this postseason yet but took a step toward doing so by defeating McKinley, 53-26, at All High Stadium in a Class A North Division game that was called off with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left by game officials due to tempers running rather high between both teams.
Two incidents, including one in which punches appeared to be thrown near the midfield logo, three plays apart led to the early conclusion. There were no ejections.
“When you have two physical teams, sometimes things like this can happen,” McKinley coach Brian Davis said. “Emotions were high. … Things got out of hand.”
The first happened behind the play near midfield after a 40-yard running play by the Panthers with nine minutes left. The last happened during the Panthers’ kick off to the Macks with the returner being tackled near the McKinley sideline while another Sweet Home player was blocked deep into the Macks’ bench area. That appeared to set off the second tussle, which did not last too long.
Officials, security and coaches all did a good job of extinguishing both situations – keeping teams apart – before they escalated into something rather ugly.
“I give the coach credit. He decided to end game," Sweet Home coach Jeremy Zimmer said.
The sudden stop ended a hard-hitting contest in which another player rose to the occasion to wear the hero cape for Sweet Home (5-1, 4-1). Saturday it was Jordan Theodore’s turn as the junior running back/linebacker made impactful plays all over the turf. He picked off two passes and rushed for three touchdowns. It’s Theodore’s second straight game with two interceptions.
Elijah Crawford returned an interception for a touchdown for the Panthers a week after amassing more than 150 all-purpose yards and scoring thrice in a win over North Tonawanda. Teammate David Nettles, who led the section in interceptions last spring with five, also picked off two passes.
The takeaways helped Sweet Home score 32 of the game’s first 38 points and never look back even though the Macks pulled within two touchdowns late in the third quarter and came close to recovering a second straight onside kick that the Panthers wound up corralling once officials separated the pile of bodies. Who knows what might have happened if McKinley came up with that ball there? But they didn’t, and Sweet Home reasserted itself.
“We played really, really well,” Zimmer said. “That’s a good win for us especially since the last time we played them was 19-18 playoff loss two years ago.
“Last time we were at All High we played South Park (in the regular-season finale) and it was a disaster. One thing I like about our football team is we have a lot of good football players. You don’t know who’s going to have a big game for our team. … We’re not one dimensional. We may not have that top-end kid like Tyrell but we’re hard to defend.”
Will it be enough for the Panthers to make the playoffs? The Panthers and Starpoint are both 4-1 in league. Grand Island is unbeaten in league play. Sweet Home closes at Grand Island with the division title at stake.
Ken West has one league loss. Lockport, which beat Sweet Home, has two league losses.
McDuffie, a record-setting Tiger
Amherst senior running back Tedy McDuffie Jr. broke two school records during the Tigers’ win over Williamsville East on Friday. He rushed for a program record six touchdowns and program record 312 yards.
“He’s our workhorse,” Tigers coach Jason Beckman said. “He’s a load to tackle one on one.”
McDuffie is the son of former Grover Cleveland running back Tedy McDuffie Sr., who earned Buffalo News Player of the Year honors in 1992.
Canisius plays well, falls in Ohio
Canisius lost at Washington Massillon (Ohio), 23-13, in a well-played game, according to Crusaders coach Bryan Gorman.
“We had a few mental mistakes that kind of turned into big plays but to be honest I still feel like we competed with them. We should have beaten them. I feel we were clearly the better team but you can’t make mistakes against a team like that and expect to win football games.
“A game like Massillon prepares us for the state championship which is our ultimate goal.”
Massillon is one of the winningest programs in the United States and perennial state title contenders in Ohio.
In case folks forget football is a different animal in states like Ohio and Texas compared to New York, here’s another reminder.
“The whole town shut down Friday night,” Gorman said. “Insane. It’s a great environment. (The Paul Brown family) definitely put tons of money into that program.”
Canisius senior quarterback Tyler Baker completed 23 of 41 passes – some of them in wet, rainy conditions – for 220 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown and now holds the program record for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 21. The old mark was held by Jayce Johnson, who rushed for 20.
Lamar Thomas caught eight passes for 63 yards and also led the Crusaders with eight tackles and recorded an interception.
Class AA update: Bennett controls its fate
Clarence defeated Orchard Park in a thriller, 42-35, on Friday night keeping hope alive for the Red Devils to earn a No. 2 seed for the playoffs. They can do that with a win over Lancaster on Friday.
Regardless, the win over OP puts Bennett in the driver seat for securing the top seed in the playoffs. The Tigers can do that with wins in their final two games. They play Hutch-Tech at Highmark Stadium on Friday and close at Niagara Falls.
Bennett defeated Clarence earlier this season and defeated Lancaster last week.
Etcetera
• Fredonia remained unbeaten by hanging on for a 27-25 win over Southwestern. The Hillbillies stopped Aidan Kennedy on a 2-point conversion on the last play of the game to secure the victory. Southwestern has lost two league games and is 3-3 overall. The Trojans have lost their games by a total of four points. Should the Trojans slip into the playoffs as a No. 7 or 8 seed in Class C – tiebreakers pending of course – watch out.
• Jaylen Butera of Jamestown rushed for 228 yards on 13 carries and five touchdowns and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass during the Red Raiders’ 47-7 win at Hamburg. Unbeaten Jamestown hosts Williamsville East on Friday and then closes the regular season Thursday, Oct. 21 at Amherst.