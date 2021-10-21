Prep Talk: Depew football runs its way into the playoffs, rivalry game with Lancaster

“The opportunity to play in this game is huge,” said Depew senior running back Carson Alberti. “Playing it at least once on the varsity level is special. … Just show them what we’re made of … just go in there as the hunters. … Obviously, they’re the favorites going into this game, but we’ve proved ourselves this season. We’re not afraid to prove ourselves again. We’re going to go in there and give them everything we’ve got and play Depew football.”

For the first time since 2014 that’s playoff football, although if the fates were kind this team would be back-to-back-postseason qualifiers. The core comes into Friday’s game having lost just twice in its last 12 games.

Depew went 4-1 last year in the Class B2 division, but its lone loss during the Covid-abbreviated Fall II season in the spring to Olean kept it from qualifying for the compacted postseason tournament. This year, in Class C Central, Depew ran the table against league foes. Its lone loss came against Class D unbeaten Randolph.

Last year’s campaign that did not result in a playoff berth served as a huge motivator during the offseason.