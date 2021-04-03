Prep Talk: Dan Russell's positive vibe flows through Lake Shore football

“That’s our school record for participants,” Russell said.

“We’re just being a lot more competitive as well, even against the considered powerhouse teams,” he added. “We’re just battling a bit more than we used to have. Even today, when it was 21-0, we could have easily just tucked and ran. But we continued to work hard. We had a couple great drives. We just didn’t capitalize in the end.”

Some coaches may get frustrated by not seeing wins. Russell isn’t one of them.

“I’m a very positive coach,” said Russell, whose full-time job is meteorologist for Spectrum News Buffalo. “That’s how I coach. I love to give guys an opportunity and that’s what I’m all about, whether it’s in the weight room or football field.”

Case in point: A couple of his sophomores making their varsity debuts bounced back from negative plays to make positive ones – which Russell believes will go a long way toward not just aiding their individual development, but the team’s, too.

“I’m very proud of these guys. We’re very young. No. 20 (Jadon Kennedy), he’s a sophomore, our starting cornerback. He gave up the first touchdown and then he (bounced back) got his first interception as a sophomore on varsity. That’s huge for us.”