Prep Talk: Covid-19 pauses open playoff door for West Seneca East

Maurino admits to being old school as a coach, so this season has totally thrown off the routine.

“To me, normally the kids earn the season by going through the winter workouts, the spring camps, two-a-days in August and then get a game,” he said. “To go just 10 days practice before handing out the jersey (for games) was obviously the situation we were thrown into” by the pandemic. …

“What goes out the window there are fundamentals. … We haven’t had the time we’d normally have to evaluate and develop the kids. … I’ll be happy when things are back to normal.”

For now, Maurino and Co. find comfort in preparing for a Falcons team whose lone loss came against Monsignor Martin power St. Francis, a nonleague game those teams agreed to play on short notice in Week 3.

With 16 underclassmen on the team, a playoff game will give them invaluable experience to draw on for next season. Remember, two-a-day practices start in roughly 15 weeks.

“This will definitely help our development,” Maurino said. “I feel good about the whole thing.”