Prep Talk: Cheektowaga's Camren Warburton inches closer to surpassing father's football record

Throughout the summer, Cheektowaga senior Camren Warburton kept his followers and those who cared updated on social media. He wanted the public to know he was coming and planned to leave his mark in his last high school season.

He posted videos and pictures ranging from seven-on-seven at Lancaster, drills he completed at the University at Buffalo and Kent State camps, and more. For those who didn’t pay attention to his warnings, he's alerted them with highlights from the first two games of the season.

Entering Week 3, Warburton is third in Section VI in rushing yards (444), fourth in rushing touchdowns (six), fifth in carries (37), and is averaging 12 yards per carry. The Warriors (1-1) host Falconer/Cassadaga/Maple Grove (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s been a real hot start to the season,” Warburton said. “My line has really stepped up this year compared to last year. They’re ultimately part of my success. I just try to see open holes and get out of there real fast and get as many yards as possible and get my team a win.”

Get it from my pops!!!!! Still respected in the area as one of the best to ever do it everywhere we go people are coming up to him forever great full to have such a leader in my life!! pic.twitter.com/4SJzW0b8wO — Camren Warburton (@CamrenWarburt1) September 14, 2022

In the team’s 45-7 victory last week against Lewiston-Porter, he had 21 carries for 260 yards and five touchdowns. That followed 16 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 loss to West Seneca West in the season opener.

His torrid start hasn’t shocked anyone around him. It was more so inevitable.

“He’s been on the team since he was a freshman, so I’ve been able to see him grow and that’s been leaps and bounds this year,” coach Kyle Lackie said. “He came into camp in shape. This is the best he’s looked coming into camp, so I figured he would have his best season and he’s off to a good start.”

The preparation for this season began at the end of his junior season. Warburton was approached by the man he respects the most, who suggested if he wants to develop as an athlete, he pick up a a second sport. The man was his father, Derrick Warburton, a 2002 Cheektowaga graduate who holds multiple school records and was selected to the All-Western New York first team as a senior.

“Track had to be pushed on him because the speed and endurance is something that goes hand-and-hand with football,” Derrick said.

This season for my pops the 🐐 🐐🐐🐐🐐 I’m takin down all his records this year shout out to him for making me the player I am today and getting me ready for this season @wny_football @WNYTomPrince @WNYAthletics pic.twitter.com/cDiLr7Cfxd — Camren Warburton (@CamrenWarburt1) August 9, 2022

Participating in track led Camren to get in better shape overall and improve his speed, and thus far it's translated to the field. His father, Derrick, takes joy in training his son. Camren identifies his father as his “No. 1 trainer,” and that was on full display throughout the summer. In the heat, Derrick would put his son through grueling workouts on the hills near UB’s North Campus.

Derrick recalls having some of his son’s teammates attend group workouts and the intensity getting to some of them so much, they would throw up.

“We call it that dawg work,” Derrick said. “It’s only for dawgs. The hill work will make or break you.”

It’s clear the workouts have made the team better and grow as a unit after a 3-6 season last fall.

Being there by his son’s side and seeing him perform are moments that Derrick cherishes.

Throughout some of Camren’s tweets, he would reference “chasing pops the goat” and “this season for my pops … I’m takin down all his records this year …”

Barring a setback, Camren is in a good position to keep those records in the family. He needs 764 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to break both of his dad’s school records.

Over the next six games, Camren will need to average 127.4 yards, and 1.5 touchdowns per game.

“I don’t feel pressure at all,” Camren said. “He doesn’t put pressure on me. I feel I should be the one breaking his records, not anybody else.”

The game of football has created a father-son bond so many crave.

Derrick will sometimes remind his son just how good he was and pushes him hard because there are not many things better than leaving a legacy.

Over the summer, Derrick posted on Facebook just how close his son is to passing his records. His intent wasn't to showboat, but to let people know how proud he is of Camren.

Although he put a football in his son’s hands, he said he didn’t force him to continue the sport. Derrick wanted his son to be a football player, but what are the odds Camren is doing so at the same school, wearing the same No. 4, and playing the same position as his father, and is on the brink of breaking dad's records?

“Me and my dad are really close,” Camren said. “He sees a lot of similarities in my and my game. He tries to talk me up and give me pointers, even when I have a good or bad game. Tries to tell me what more I can do on the field.”

Every week, Derrick can’t wait until gameday. It’s an opportunity to enjoy those one-in-a-lifetime moments, with the prospect of school records getting closer with each carry.

“Who better to break my records than my own son?” Derrick said. “They can stand for another 20 or 30 years. Hopefully, that’s the case. I’m proud of him.”

