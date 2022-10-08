Prep talk: Cheektowaga's Camren Warburton breaks fathers record, Maryvale off to hot start

Years ago, rappers Lil’ Wayne and Birdman released an album titled “Like Father, Like Son,” with the single being “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy.” The album and the song itself were about a son following his dad and making him proud.

That concept couldn’t be more relatable to the father-son duo of Cheektowaga alum Derrick Warburton (Class of 2002) and his son Cheektowaga senior, Camren. Like his father, Camren etched his name into the Warriors' record book by surpassing his father’s rushing records on Friday in the team’s 48-34 loss to Albion.

“I kind of knew I was going to do it, I just didn’t know when,” Camren said. “It’s a good feeling, of course, but I was really worried about winning the game. The record is cool though.”

With 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Purple Eagles, Camren set Cheektowaga’s single-season rushing record with 1,485 yards and holds the career mark (3,283) and career touchdowns (37). With two regular-season games remaining and a possible playoff berth, he'll be able to add to those numbers before the season concludes.

Derrick previously held the all-time rushing (3,009) and touchdowns (34) record, while Tyree Billingslea (Class of 2016) had the single-season record.

“It’s like me retiring and my son taking over the business,” Derrick said. “It’s still in the handler’s hand. That Warburton legacy, we still control that over there. With the way he’s going, that’s something that will probably stand forever. He’s not done yet.”

Camren leads Section VI in rushing yards (1,485), carries (142), and is second in rushing touchdowns (18). He’s averaging 247.5 rushing yards and 23.7 carries per game.

This season has truly been Warburton family business, with the main storyline of Cheektowaga’s season being when Camren would supplant his father in all-time rankings. The inevitable accomplishment made Derrick proud, saying, “we’re going to keep all of the rushing records in the family.”

“It feels good to be recognized and go down as one the quote-unquote greats,” Camren said.

Maryvale continues hot start

Maryvale beat East Aurora/Holland 42-15, and in doing so moved to 6-0 on the season and remain first in class B2. It’s the most wins for the Flyers since winning eight games in 2017.

Senior Justus Hill had 11 carries for 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

“He’s making explosive plays where he’s able to bounce to the outside, shed tacklers, not just run them over, but evade them,” Maryvale coach Nick Todaro said. “That’s kind of changed his game now, he has that explosiveness. He owes it all to hard work. The kid is a weight room maniac.”

Maryvale senior William Schiller also was a leading rusher for the team, going for 116 yards on six carries.

The Flyers are in an unfamiliar position as not only one of the top teams in the division, but the class. It’s a gradual progression in the program since Todaro was hired in 2020.

“The biggest hurdle that we overcome just with the group of kids I’ve been dealing with has been the expectation of winning,” Todaro said. “I felt like that first Covid season and into our first fall season, we were hoping to win, but not expecting it. We were hoping we’d play well and things would go our way.

“We didn’t have that belief and the kids didn’t always believe in themselves," he said. "That self-confidence wasn’t there. The expectation to win I could see that changed in the middle of last season for us. We started going into games more confident and kids were buying in and expected to win.”

Portville ties for second in Class D

Portville put up a season-high 42 points in its shutout win over Cattaraugus/Little Valley. It was the Panthers' second shutout of the season and the fifth time this season they have held an opponent to fewer than 10 points.

All of Portville’s five touchdowns were rushes. The team primarily ran the ball through Maxx Deyoe, who had a team-high 11 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown.

As the playoffs near, the Panthers are hoping to get healthy. The team’s leading rusher for the season is Kaedon Holcomb, who had just one carry for 60 yards and a touchdown against Cattaraugus/Little Valley.

“He had a crazy start to the year,” Portille coach Josh Brooks said. “In week two he sprained his ankle and he’s been playing through it and is just starting to get back. You could tell last night on his only carry that his explosiveness is back that he’s lost the past few weeks. Our goal is to get him back healthy. He is our workhorse, and everyone knows he’s going to get the ball and that’s OK.”

It’s imperative Portville is as healthy as possible, being in a Class D where four teams have at least four wins. Randolph is the lone team without a loss at 6-0.

“It’s clear that some of these D teams could compete in the C’s and B’s,” Brooks said. “It’s a very good league, super competitive. We have our work cut out for us, but the D’s are real tough, especially this year.”

Around the fields

Orchard Park’s Ben Gocella went 18-of-28 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 27-13 win over Williamsville North. Dylan Evans was the recipient of both touchdown passes, ending the day with 11 receptions for 142 yards.

Lackawanna moved to 6-0 following a 42-0 win against JFK. Antwan Threeths had eight carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, while Amir Douglas rushed for 42 yards on four carries and one touchdown. It’s the Steelers' highest win total since posting seven victories in 2017. It's their first 6-0 start since 2010.

Jamestown moved to 4-2 on the season after an 0-2 start as the Red Raiders beat Frontier 47-0 and have shut out their last two opponents.

CSP beat Frewsburg 48-7. Trent Burchanowski rushed 15 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Hinsdale had five receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Franklinville/Ellicottville blew out Gowanda/Pine Valley 48-7. Gian Nuzzo rushed for 58 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Noah Shenk had two receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Riding Xander Hind’s 11 carries for 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Randolph beat Wilson 35-14.