Prep Talk: Canisius shuts out St. Joe's to advance to Monsignor Martin title game; Section VI title games set

One of the area's oldest football rivalries heated up again Saturday.

Canisius and St. Joe's collided at Koessler Field with a berth in the Monsignor Martin A Division championship game against St. Francis on the line, and Canisius again was the winner.

The Crusaders ended the Marauders' revival season with a 17-0 semifinal victory, winning for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings between the two programs.

Canisius (5-5) travels to St. Francis (5-3) on Friday with the winner to represent the Monsignor Martin association in the state playoffs.

On its way to the win Saturday, Canisius decided to mix it up by starting junior Vincent Zimmerman at quarterback over sophomore Nicholas Penuvchev.

“I just thought Vinny impressed really well,” Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “Nick is a really good player, but he hasn’t played well the last couple of weeks. I’m a guy who believes we play our best guys at that time. Every kid knows that, and unfortunately, it had to be the quarterback this time. … If we tell our kids we play our best guys and they become better than the other guy, then that guy has to be given a chance, or else I would be a liar, so that’s what happened.”

In his first start since the Crusaders' season opener against Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), Zimmerman showed why he recaptured the starting spot. He went 22 of 32 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was told in practice that I was starting after a couple of good games I had the last couple of weeks,” Zimmerman said. “I was excited and feel like this builds me up. Football is the best and I’m just happy to move on to St. Francis and try and get another win.”

Zimmerman rewarded the faith of the Canisius coaching staff as he was able to make short and long passes with accuracy. His favorite target on the day was sophomore Jahyden Clark, who had nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The first hookup between Zimmerman and Clark was a 15-yarder right before halftime, and then they connected again on a a 54-yard strike right before the fourth quarter. Those were the only Canisius touchdowns of the game, as the team’s other points came from two forced safeties.

“I thought if we limited our mistakes, we would do really good in this game,” Kurzanski said. “I thought we were more physical and dominated the line of scrimmage most of the afternoon. Our kids competed, they really did. We’ve had a couple of rough weeks and bad weeks, but they rose to the occasion.”

Kurzanski will hope his team rises the occasion once more as the Crusaders head to Hamburg to face St. Francis, which beat visiting Canisius, 36-13, on Oct. 22 to earn a semifinal bye and homefield advantage.

Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith was in attendance Saturday.

“They’re a great program,” Kurzanski said. “Right now, the last two years, they’ve been the marker. We've got to try to beat those guys and we’ll have a chance.”

St. Joe's, which got off to its first 3-0 start since 2013, finished 6-3.

Martin B final

St. Mary's faces Bishop Timon-St. Jude at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joe's to determine the Martin B Division champion.

Section VI finals set

The matchups are finalized for Thursday and Friday championship games at Highmark Stadium.

Class AA: No. 1 seed Lancaster vs. No. 3 Bennett, Friday at 8 p.m. The Legends beat Niagara Falls, 23-0 to advance, while the Tigers blew out Orchard Park, 50-6. It'll be a rematch of last year's final, which Bennett won to halt the Legends' run of five consecutive sectional titles.

Class A: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Williamsville North, Thursday at 9 p.m. The defending champion Red Raiders eliminated Kenmore West with a 55-8 victory and have won eight games in a row after an 0-2 start against Class AA opponents. The Spartans avoided another upset from eighth-seeded Clarence in a 34-13 victory.

Class B: No. 1 Iroquois vs. No. 3 Pioneer, Friday at 5 p.m. The Chiefs remained undefeated with a 39-16 semifinal victory against West Seneca East. The Panthers handed Maryvale its first loss of the season with a 31-14 win. Iroquois beat Pioneer, 27-6, in late September.

Class C: No. 2 Lackawanna vs. No. 5 Fredonia, Thursday at 6 p.m. The undefeated Steelers used an 18-0 second half Saturday to beat Salamanca 24-6. For the Hillbillies, it's been a string of upsets, as they took down defending champion and top-seed Medina, 29-22, in order to return to the title game. Ethan Fry's 13-yard touchdown pass to Davion White and a two-point conversation by Jameson Quinn with 4:21 remaining provided the winning points Friday.

Class D: No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 2 Franklinville/Ellicottville, Thursday at 3 p.m. The Cardinals have steamrolled most of their opponents and they beat Clymer-Sherman-Panama, 22-7, in the semifinals. They'll be facing a Titans team fresh off a 49-3 win against Portville. Randolph beat F/E, 26-0, in last year's D final and won, 28-12, in Week 3 this season.