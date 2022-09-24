Prep talk: Canisius gains momentum to beat St. Joseph's 39-22, Amherst's Caleb Nicholas plays big against Kenmore East

With 50 minutes to go until kickoff, Canisius stepped on to the field at St. Joseph’s in their white uniforms and gold helmets with Phil Collins’ "In the Air Tonight" blaring from the loudspeaker.

As the Crusaders walked toward their end of the field, one of their coaches turned around and said, “This is your field today, boys.”

With students, alumni, faculty and teachers in attendance from both schools for one of the biggest rivalries in Western New York, everyone was treated to a back-and-forth game, which ended with Canisius beating St. Joseph’s 39-22 in a Monsignor Martin matchup.

“It’s cool,” Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski said on the win. “It’s obviously a big rivalry. Our kids prepared pretty well all week. We had some sicknesses and injuries and overcame all of that. We don’t make excuses, we just have to get better. We have a lot of young kids playing really well.”

Canisius (3-1) has now won 16 of their last 17 matchups against St. Joseph’s, including playoffs. In their last four meetings, the Marauders were shut out in three of those games and lost by an average of 51.3 points.

Entering Saturday, there was a different feeling with people asking, “is Joe’s back?” Despite the loss, the answer leans toward yes. St. Joseph’s had a 22-19 lead following quarterback senior Aaron Jentz’s four-yard touchdown run and junior Isaac Gwitt two-point conversion with 3:12 left in the third quarter.

Jentz went 6-of-15 passing for 96 yards, along with 17 carries for 88 yards, and two touchdowns. Senior Dion Anderson had a game-high 18 rushes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

“Our quarterback played a hell of a game,” St. Joseph’s coach Michael Corona said. “He made some really good decisions. He gets better every week and makes really good decisions with the ball. This year, he’s remained calm even when things don’t go our way.”

The game slipped away from St. Joe’s (3-1) at the end of the third quarter, as junior Dyrell Howard-Dolson caught a 19-yard pass from junior Nicholas Penuvchev to give Canisius a 25-22 lead with 59.4 left in the period.

“We threw a lot, but I support coach’s decision,” Penuvchev said. “They make me feel confident. It’s been a great week of practice. I learn something new everyday that helps me in the games. I got to give credit to my coaches.”

Penuvchev came into the game averaging 20 passes per game, but the Canisius offense took to the air more often Saturday. The junior completed 30-of-38 passes for 248 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

The third quarter ended with the Marauders fumbling, and Crusaders free safety junior Lechaun Anderson recovering the ball on St. Joseph’s 39. Canisius had the offensive and defensive momentum entering the final quarter, and continued to apply pressure.

“It was a game we should have and could have won, without a doubt,” Corona said. “The team is learning how to win. There’s still those costly mistakes that when you’re playing another good team keeps the game left or right. We had two turnovers, totally our fault, and two bad penalties, totally on us. Those four mistakes are enough to change a high school football game.”

Canisius had capitalized on a St. Joseph’s fumble earlier in the third quarter, and did the same early in the fourth quarter with Penuvchev connecting with senior Mike Doctor for a two-yard touchdown. That gave the Crusaders a 32-22 lead with under 11 minutes remaining.

Doctor had 10 receptions for 56 yards. It was another physical week for him, as he had to leave last week’s game against WNY Maritime/Health Sciences following a big hit where he suffered wrist and rib pain. Against the Marauders, Doctor was seen trying to make a case to the referees of some plays where the hit came after the whistle.

“I found out that they just like to hit me after the play,” Doctor said. “I just thought they were late hits and that’s why I was talking to the refs.”

Kurzanski had a feeling Doctor was going to have a good game, because the senior texted him around 11 p.m. on Friday saying, “can’t wait for tomorrow.” Coach shared that message with assistant Christopher Glenn telling him, “we got to feed Micky.”

Doctor wasn’t the only Crusader being fed, with Penuvchev finding sophomore Evan Dean for 31-yard touchdown. Dean finished the day with two touchdowns ad six receptions for 42 yards.

“I’m just really happy because I’m finally in the mode for the team and found my place finally,” Dean said. “I couldn’t be more happy.”

Following his reception, which made the score 39-22 with 6:17 remaining, Crusaders wide receiver coach Lee Behnke turned to the Canisius fans and casually said, “best-receiving corps in New York. Numbers don’t lie.”

He’s right, they don’t. It was a pass-heavy day for the Crusaders. Joining Doctor and Dean for a big receiving day was sophomore Jahyden Clark with 12 receptions for 104 yards.

Following the team’s win, Kurzanski prepped his team for one of the most anticipated Western New York regular-season games of the season, as Canisius will be on the road Friday against Lancaster.

“It’s the game of games,” Kurzanski said. “This is what we want. They’re a very good public school and another ranked opponent. We get another opportunity to show what we can do. I’m proud of our guys and love it. That’s why I came back.”

Amherst’s Caleb Nicholas comes up big

With under a minute remaining against Kenmore East and Amherst down eight, Caleb Nicholas threw the game-tying 19-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Bair on a halfback option play.

With the game tied at 34, Tigers coach Jason Beckman decided to go for two, and his call was executed, with Bair catching the pass from Grady Brown.

It would be the final score of the game as Amherst prevailed, 36-34.

“Caleb’s got a tremendous combination of speed and strength,” Beckman said. “He’s a dynamic player that can do so much. I think that was on display last night. He’s been off to a great start through the first half of the season.”

Nicholas rushed 21 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns, along with two receptions for 88 yards, and an interception on defense. As a team, Amherst had 371 rushing yards, with 112 of them coming from Rahdaun Crule on 12 carries.

Stars point to another win

Against WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Starpoint junior captain Gage LaPlante was everywhere for the Spartans. As their QB, he went 10-of-21 for 110 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He had a team-high 17 rushes for 29 yards and four tackles in the team’s 14-12 win.

“He’s played great for us and is a great defensive player,” Starpoint coach Tim Racey said. “He’s a tackling machine. He had his ups and downs last night on the offensive side, but when we really need him to dial it in he drove us down the field and hooked up with his little brother Griffin for the go-ahead touchdown.”

The team also had a defensive touchdown, and as result, the coach bought breakfast pizza to reward the team during their Saturday morning film session.

It’s Starpoint’s third straight win after losing their season opener to Amherst.

“They trust each other. Week one was a tough one. We really had our opportunities to beat Amherst with numerous possessions inside the red zone. The kids looked at that as something to learn from. The kids have been very spirited.”

Around the fields

Kenmore West beat Hamburg 27-20 and outscored the Bulldogs 14-6 in the fourth quarter. Blue Devils QB Danny Klein went 15-of-25 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Jermaine Atkins was a frequent recipient of his passes with nine receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Salamanca's Jesse Stahlman rushed for 145 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns leading the team to a 40-30 win over Fredonia. Maddox Isaac had 10 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Skinner had eight carries for 162 yards and for touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Medina won 55-0 against Tonawanda.

Justus Hill carried the ball 15 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns as Maryvale won 45-6 against Dunkirk.

Cheektowaga's Camren Waburton had 25 carries, 323 rushing yards, and five touchdowns against East Aurora/Holland in the team's 36-22 win. He became the first player this season to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and is inching towards multiple school records.

Bennett beat Orchard Park 52-10.

Springville QB Gabe Murphy set the school record for longest rushing touchdown with a 98-yard run against Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton.

Lockport won 14-0 over Niagara Falls.

Southwestern shutout Silver Creek/Forestville 41-0.