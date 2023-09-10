Kevin Beale could barely utter a word. The emotions of the moment and thoughts of his past and current players led him to pause, repeatedly.

The East Aurora boys soccer coach had just won his 400th game, and couldn’t help but think of the players who won each of those games with him. The signature victory came Saturday in a 2-1 victory against defending state Catholic champion St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Beale didn’t want to make the milestone about him. Talking about his players is what brought a quiver to his voice.

“These players have given so much to the program and sport,” Beale said. “All credit to the players. We’re a team still finding our cohesiveness and have had a couple of good days of practice, and they’re doing what we expect of them to succeed.

"Just seeing the joys on the players' faces, but also the opposite of the pain leads to the appreciation of what these kids invest. They’re unbelievable students, and I’m fortunate to be part of a great school district and community.”

Amar Culov scored the first goal off an assist from Sam Evans in the 22nd minute, and Chuck Meyer scored the winning goal from Culov in the 72nd minute.

“Amar Culov and Sam Evans are our playmakers, and that’s what they did tonight,” Beale said. “We had so many other players step in.”

With the win, East Aurora moved to 4-0 on the season and has given up three goals total in its first four games. A 3-1 victory against Alden on Wednesday was initially publicized as No. 400, but that was later corrected.

No. 400 comes almost six years to the day after No. 300, a 1-0 victory against Canisius on Sept. 7, 2017.

“For me, this is nothing,” Beale said. “I’m just so happy for my time. That’s what this is. I’ve been around for so long and we have a young team mixed with a group of seniors, and they competed today. This was just such a pleasing game because we have some question marks on the field, but we had some answers today. I’m so happy for my players.”

Beale has been the varsity coach for 27 seasons, and established one of the elite programs in Western New York and beyond. His Blue Devils' resume includes trips to the state finals in 2008 and 2015, Far West Regional championships or co-championships in 2000, '08, '14, '15 and '18, and 12 Section VI titles.

“I’m just fortunate to be in a great soccer community,” Beale said. “I’ve had so many great student-athletes and moments with these guys. The kids coming off after this game was a moment because I’m able to see the players realize what they’re capable of doing. Those are the moments I cherish because I’m seeing their joy. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Jordan Alexander enrolls at Lancaster

Jordan Alexander, an All-Western New York first team large schools selection last season, is now at Lancaster, Legends boys basketball coach Tony Watson confirmed to The Buffalo News on Saturday.

Alexander, a senior, enrolled at Lancaster after spending last year with Amherst, where he was part of the Tigers' run to the Far West Regional. Alexander, a wing player, will join a program that went 11-10 a season ago in Watson’s first season.

“The school did a good job of handling that for him and his family,” Watson said. “Jordan is good to go, and I’m happy to have him. He’s a top three to five player in the area, and being able to get a kid like that completely changes the team.

"I think the guys already on the team are excited to play with him because Jordan has a great reputation as a player and person. There might’ve been some unfortunate events that happened last year, but as far as Lancaster, Jordan and the team go, I think this is a win-win for everybody involved.”

Alexander missed all but the Far West Regional game during Amherst’s playoff run last season. Amherst Athletic Director Rob Adams said in February that Alexander was removed from the roster due to “the district and the family” having to “work some things out.”

Besides having to navigate an unexpected situation, Alexander showed that he is one of the preeminent players locally. He averaged 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game, and also earned All-ECIC and ECIC II first team honors.

“If anyone has seen Jordan play, they know he has all of the tools to be elite in this area and also play at the next level,” Watson said. “We don’t have a lot of guys like that in our area, so I think we, as a program, are fortunate to have a player like Jordan. He can play both ends of the court, score at all three levels, is physically gifted, has a perfect size and is just a unique player. With his unique size and skillset, he has to be featured nightly, and I think that’ll put our team in a position to win a lot of ball games.”

Lancaster is now home to two of the top basketball players in the area: Alexander and junior Madison Francis. Francis is currently a five-star recruit and the No. 14 girls player in the country in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN. She holds offers from UCLA, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Syracuse, Indiana and more.

“I think having those two players puts everyone in the spotlights,” Watson said. “When you have good talent, it brings eyes, and because of that, it brings a certain level of pressure that’s good because you’re competing against the best, and it allows for their teammates to be seen, as well. Those two raise the bar, and I think it’s a great look for the program.”

Alexander will look to lead Lancaster to its first sectional title since 2020. Due to being in the new Class AAA, Lancaster has an automatic bid to the sectional final and will face Niagara Falls, the only other Class AAA school in Section VI.

“It makes goal setting very easy, because that’s the game we’re preparing for all year,” Watson said. “I think we have the guys to compete in that game, and we have the schedule to prepare us for that game. As the season progresses, we know our goal is to put our best foot forward and give that game everything we got.”

Honoring Depew

Depew Mayor Kevin Peterson has put up eight signs at entrances to the town to alert drivers that they're entering the home of the 2023 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B state baseball champions.

A championship banner, with a team photo and plaques commemorating individual honors earned by players and coach Dennis Crawley, also have been added to the wall of the gym at the high school.

The Wildcats beat Lansing 5-4 in the state final in June to cap a 25-1 season.

News around Western New York

• Dunkirk beat Albion 40-26 on Friday for its first football victory since Nov. 4, 2021, and first for new coach and alum Edwin Gomez.

• South Park quarterback Noah Willoughby threw his 50th career touchdown Saturday in a 44-12 loss to Pioneer. He was 14 for 25 passing for 213 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

• Williamsville South's boys soccer team is again specializing in shutouts to start the season. The Billies are 4-0 and have outscored the opposition 23-0. Last season, Williamsville South did not allow a goal through its first eight games.

• The Lewiston-Porter girls soccer team beat Williamsville East 2-1 on Saturday to move to 4-0. Aliza Whitehead and Emily Stefik scored the goals for the Lancers. Both teams were 3-0 entering the game.

• Silver Creek/Forestville's Marissa Grisanti had a hat trick in a 8-2 win against Dunkirk in girls soccer, giving her eight goals in five games. She is tied for the Section VI lead early in the season with Grace Crissman of Starpoint.

• Lancaster kicker Cannon Converse was 7-for-7 on PATs in the Legends' 49-22 victory against Hutch-Tech.