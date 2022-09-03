Prep Talk: Billy Gechell leads Lackawanna to win in opener, details on officials new contract

With music blaring so loud, the fences around the bleachers rattled. With no shade in sight, the sun warmed the athletes on the field and the spectators in the stands.

That was the scene at Lackawanna on Saturday, as the Steelers opened the football season against Lewiston-Porter. Although they were excited to begin the season, they began without head coach Adam Tardif, who missed his first game as their coach due to sickness. Assistant Marcus Rivers served as the acting head coach and led Lackawanna to a 34-17 victory in the heat.

“I feel like our guys did exactly what we told them to do,” Rivers said. “We told them it was going to be a hot day. We did a lot of conditioning during the summertime, and our guys stepped up to the challenge.”

Lackawanna quarterback Billy Gechell started slowly, and looked slightly frazzled at the start of the game with an early fumble, but he got almost as hot as the weather.

Gechell scored three of the Steelers' four touchdowns, finishing the day 12 of 16 for 170 passing yards and two scores, and 54 rushing yards and six carries with another TD.

“I felt like I could’ve done more,” Gechell said. “I always could do more. I got to work and improve and get better for next week.”

Gechell is hard on himself, because he knows the offense goes as far as he allows it. He doesn’t want to be an impediment in a season in which the Steelers are senior-heavy and looking to capitalize on the experience from a Class C semifinals appearance.

Gechell’s two passing touchdowns were a 45-yard sling to senior Ashlin Alexander-Hall (80 receiving yards) and a 22-yarder to senior Javar Davis (32 yards).

“Billy’s performance is what we expected from him as a senior leader,” Rivers said. “He knows the offense and has been here for years. He’s the leader. As he goes, we go.”

Lackawanna’s defense also looked impressive, making it a long day for Lewiston-Porter freshman quarterback Mason Bonito. He went 2-of-13 on the day for 40 yards, fumbled and was sacked four times by Lackawanna senior Sunday Ikegwuonu. The fourth quarter belonged to Ikegwuonu's defensive presence.

“I already knew our strong point this year would be our defense,” Rivers said. “I feel like what we did and what we showed is we were capable of shutting anybody down. … I think that’s our strong point this year and we’re going to ride that out this year.”

Section VI, WNY Sports Officials agree to new contract Section VI and WNY Sports Officials came to an agreement on a new contract Monday. The agreement comes as fall sports were slated to begin this week with officials ready to be “unavailable” from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10.

Officials, Section VI agree to deal

As recently as last weekend, it seemed as if the fall season wouldn’t begin on time because officials said they’d be “unavailable” for the first two weeks of the season because of a contract dispute. The potential crisis was averted when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association intervened and both sides agreed to a deal Monday. NYSPHSAA President Executive Director Robert Zayas announced on Twitter the deal would be for five years.

According to a source, all five years are guaranteed, with no option years, and is expected to run through June 30, 2027.

“We’re very pleased that the contract has been settled and that the officials can get back to work with the student-athletes and coaches of Western New York,” Chris Hope, of the High School Sports Officials of Western New York, said in a statement.

According to multiple sources, the contract will now go to the athletic council of Section VI for approval, which is expected to take place Sept. 21. When the section approves the deal, the contract will be signed and the agreement should be made public.

The sources said the new contract increases base pay by $4 in 2022-23, $5 in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26, and $4 in 2026-27, plus a potential $2 incentive.

The incentive kicks in for the fifth year if 75% of the various officials associations work their minimum number of games in the fourth year of the contract. Meaning, that if officials achieve the incentive clause, their base will increase by $6 in the final year.

“It encourages the officials to work more,” a source said of the incentive.

Games have begun, but all pay is currently being held until the contract is approved. At that point, officials will be paid their new rate, according to a source.

With Week 1 of high school football complete, some might have noticed something different – the addition of a fifth official for varsity games. The fifth official was proposed by the officials association and approved by the section.

CSP starts strong

Wilson’s debut in Class D was a tough one. The Lakemen faced powerhouse Clymer-Panama-Sherman. The Wolfpack dominated with a 40-14 victory Saturday.

“If I’m being honest, I’m super proud of the kids,” coach Ty Harper said. “We’ve got a really nice mix right now of veteran returning players and they bring a lot of leadership to the table. We’ve got a super talented group of sophomores that are up. For the first time being on the field together, they did an awesome job.”

Senior Trent Burchanowski impressed by rushing for 118 yards on a game-high 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Tate Catanese went 13 of 17 passing for 177 yards and rushed for 142 yards. CSP ended the game with 365 rushing yards to Wilson’s 45.

The Wolfpack travel to Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday for a matchup against the reigning sectional champions.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to compete with them,” Harper said. “They’re a great team and they’re bringing back a lot of players from their squad last year. They’re super well-coached. We’re welcoming the opportunity and we’re not going to be intimidated.”

Welcome back to 11 v. 11

In its first 11-man game in five years, Frewsburg won in the most “allow me to re-introduce myself” fashion possible, and yes, that's a Jay-Z reference.

The Bears won, 53-0, shutting out Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Friday. Frewsburg sophomore Chase Haglund had eight carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns and a 34-yard pick-six.

“It’s the story of Class D football,” coach Terry Gray said. “We went from having a lot of numbers for a lot of years with trips to the stadium and suddenly our enrollment goes down to the point we had an emergency merger with Randolph.”

In the five years without an 11-man program, Gray appreciated the effort made to continue playing football, even in eight-man. Now it’s about maintaining the program going forward, if possible.

“I have a ton of questions,” Gray said. “Yeah, we’re back, but our numbers aren’t great.”

Despite his questions about the future, Gray was happy to see his team have its moment in the opener.

Around the fields

• Reigning NYSPHSAA Class AA finalist Bennett started its season in Erie, Pa., against McDowell. The Tigers were sacked on fourth down in overtime, losing 34-28. Bennett surrendered a 22-13 lead entering the fourth, and was outscored 21-6 to end regulation. Senior quarterback Antonio Davis III was 13 of 23 for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Senior and Syracuse commit Rashard Perry had 10 tackles. Senior Cureem Hathcock had a team-high 24 carries for 109 yards.

• Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove won its opener, 30-16, over Albion. It’s the first year of the three-team merger. Maple Grove has recently been playing eight-man football.

• Williamsville East beat Williamsville South, 35-15. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, before the Flames used the second half to spoil Joe Licata's debut for his alma mater.

• Lightning postponed the end of the Pioneer-Depew game Saturday night. The game will resume at noon Sunday with Pioneer leading 7-0 midway through the third quarter.