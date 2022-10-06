Prep Talk: Bennett's Rashard Perry strives for more on and off the field

Two years ago, Bennett’s Rashard Perry was a frequent guest in coach Steve McDuffie’s car, as the Bennett coach would drive his lineman to a friend’s house in Kenmore to work out. As the drives became more frequent, Perry noticed a trend on their treks to and from Buffalo.

He began noticing the houses and the makeup of Kenmore was different from his surroundings in Buffalo, which prompted Perry to ask, “Coach, what do I have to do to make it?”

It was Perry asking that question that lit up McDuffie. His teenage lineman was becoming more aware of his surroundings. According to Census.gov, the median household income in Buffalo is $39,677, with the poverty rate at 28.3%. In comparison, the Village of Kenmore's average income is $70,330, with 6.9% of the population in poverty.

“At that moment, he wanted something better for himself and his future children,” McDuffie said. “To me, that’s what life is about. At that point, his determination to make it and seeing his environment change from Kenmore to Buffalo spoke volumes to me. He understood why he’s trying to work so hard ... and that’s what you hope for as a coach.”

Seeing the stark differences spoke to him and made him try his best to reach the success he’s dreamed of, not only for his current family members, but future members of the Perry family.

He wants to "make it” to have the resources for a comfortable life. He was already motivated to become the best he can be, but another motivational pillar was added to his psyche as a constant reminder of why he must push himself.

“I remember clearly seeing that as we were going to his friend’s house, how much bigger the houses got,” Perry said. “The lawns started getting better, nothing was crooked and everything was straight and perfect. As soon as we started going back, things slowly started to dissolve. As soon as we got more into my community, I just looked at it and felt like if I could do anything, I could fix that.

“Just by looking at it, there are abandoned houses, everything looks dirty and messy all the time. The way I see it, you don’t want to live in an environment like that. After you see other places, you feel like you can thrive in more, you just feel like something has got to change. That’s when I realized I want the best for my family and me. Personally, I just want better.”

Perry has been thriving since. He committed to Syracuse in April after a season in which he led the state with 23 sacks, and had a team-high 110 tackles, and 24 tackles for loss, and was named to the All-Western New York first team as Bennett reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship game. Perry is ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the state by recruiting service 247Sports.com.

He has been dominant this season to help Bennett outscore its three Section VI opponents be a combined total of 150-17, and the Tigers face their biggest area test Friday night when they travel to Lancaster (5-0). Bennett (3-2), which has two losses to out-of-state opponents, and Lancaster are tied atop The Buffalo News’ large schools poll.

Double teams

As an eighth grader, Perry met McDuffie because a school resource officer was called to Bennett regarding Perry, McDuffie recalls. When the officer arrived, he was in awe of Perry’s stature and called McDuffie to let him know.

“I said, 'Yeah, bring him over here, I’ll straighten him out,' " McDuffie said.

When McDuffie finally met Perry, he was surprised to discover he was the younger brother of D'Jae Perry, a running back and linebacker on the team who was a two-time All-Western New York first-team selection. The coach laughed about the family connection and disciplined Perry by making him do pullups. Perry recalls barely doing five repetitions and being sore after a few more exercises.

“I respected him from then on,” Perry said. “I was like, ‘He’s not taking no B.S. He’s just straightforward.’ With him, it’s if you want to be great, then this is what it takes, and you got to work hard when you don’t feel like it.”

From that moment, Perry took the gym seriously and dedicated himself as much as possible to the game of football. He was a quick learner and garnered the respect of opposing defenses putting him in abnormal situations.

During Perry’s eighth grade season, Bennett faced Lancaster at Highmark Stadium for the Class AA sectional title. As the game progressed, Perry was a force on defense, which led the Legends to cover him as no other team had previously.

“Coach, they’re doubling me,” Perry told McDuffie. “I can’t make a play.”

The coverage made Perry uncomfortable and led him to be disgruntled with himself because he thought his play was a disservice to the team.

“At first, I thought I was doing something completely wrong,” Perry recalls. “It was double team after double team. I’m trying to get through it, but first, I didn’t have the proper technique, and secondly, I was an eighth grader and wasn’t strong enough to get past them. I was getting frustrated trying to figure out what I was doing wrong.

"It was confusing, at first, but once I understood what was going on, I took it as something I wanted to get through because I was surprised at what was happening.”

McDuffie laughed on the sideline when Perry asked him about the double teams and told Perry, “If they’re doubling you, it means you’re doing your job.”

Lancaster won that matchup. The Legends would earn five consecutive Class AA championships, a run that was ended by Perry and Bennett last season. After Friday's regular season meeting, the teams could meet again in the postseason.

'You got to do more'

From that game, Perry has literally grown physically and as a player. According to his Instagram, this past summer he went from 232 pounds to 265 in three months and stands 6-foot-3. The gym has become another home for Perry, as he currently holds the program deadlift record at 505 pounds and cleans at least 340 pounds.

When it comes to muscle mass, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was mistaken for a bodybuilder. His trap muscles look like mountains, and his physique is atypical for a high schooler.

“You got to do more, and certain things need to be cut out,” Perry said. “For me, if I want to be a great player, dieting is important. Junk food that I usually enjoyed is now a no-go. During the season and off-season, I don’t want to eat that because I know if I eat that I’m going to feel horrible.

"Also, had to cut off people that thought were your friends and thought they wanted to get better, but really, they’re just stuck in their own heads not trying to push themselves. My whole team wants to get better, so I don’t have to go anywhere else to find people like that.”

McDuffie foresees Perry being in bigger games in the next few years as he moves to the Atlantic Coast Conference. That could help Perry find an answer to his question from that car ride. It’s an answer McDuffie realized when the two were at the University of Florida for a camp in the summer of 2021 and Perry was selected as one of the top linemen.

“Right there I knew this kid was one of the best defensive linemen in his class in the whole country,” McDuffie recalled. “To compete with guys from SEC country and be a top 10 player in a camp solidified it for me. I said, ‘yeah, God willing, he has the ability if he doesn’t get hurt and keeps progressing, he’ll be a Sunday player.”