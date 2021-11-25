Prep Talk: Bennett's Jayden Lewis turns interceptions into house calls

When the teams took the field, Lewis had a day.

He caught a 53-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to break a scoreless tie. He alertly scooped up a backward pass for a fumble recovery early in the second quarter that led to teammate Dominac Allen’s 75-yard touchdown run.

The pick-six folks were anticipating came early in the third quarter with the Knights desperately trying to trim a 20-0 deficit. Instead of McQuaid marching to a score, Lewis jumped a pass route near the hash marks closest to the McQuaid sideline and had a wide-open lane to the end zone for a 65-yard return.

Lewis finished with two interceptions Tuesday.

Coach Steve McDuffie’s decision to move Lewis from defensive end to a hybrid outside linebacker in a 4-2-5 defense during the offseason has paid dividends for the Tigers.

“He has flexibility,” McDuffie said. “He can play press man. He can play off and he can play on the hash. He can be in on the box. Great coverage skills. His athleticism, his skills allow us to play him at linebacker.”

Lewis played defensive end as a freshman and sophomore. Lewis’ athleticism caught McDuffie’s eye in practice and was hard to ignore.