Prep Talk: Bennett steals football spotlight with 70-point effort

The Tigers rushed for 491 yards, averaging 13 yards per carry. Allen had 243 yards on 13 carries. Most of the damage inflicted came by Bennett running up the middle.

The teams combined for 90 points, which bettered the total of 87 they compiled when OP defeated the Tigers, 51-36, during the regular season.

There’s nothing wrong with high-scoring games, so long as they’re competitive and as far as this corner is concerned fun to watch.

Here's hoping for some dandies Friday and Saturday.

Here are the matchups for the title games at the home of the Buffalo Bills. The weekend begins with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday with unbeaten Randolph (9-0) facing defending champion Franklinville/Ellicottville (7-2) in the Class D final.

It’s Randolph’s first final since winning the state title in 2014. The Cardinals reached the title game routing Portville, 46-0.

Trailing 3-0, F/E scored the game’s only touchdown early in the third quarter when Blake Frank caught a 49-yard pass down the right sideline from Lucas Marsh. CSP (7-3) appeared to have a drive-extending first down on a fourth-down play with under three minutes left but a nice open field tackle by Frank followed by a measurement after the spot left the Wolfpack a chain link short.