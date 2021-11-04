Prep Talk: As football playoffs heat up, at least one Western New York record could fall

Prep Talk: Williamsville North football says farewell to 2020 by returning to postseason North is in a much better place this season compared to the nightmarish one it endured in 2020.

Kleitz has completed 66.2% of his passes. He does a nice job protecting the ball and has been picked off only five times. He is averaging 3.67 touchdown passes per game and is a big reason The News’ top-ranked small school is unbeaten.

“Honestly, it’s really a blessing,” Kleitz said. “I didn’t even know I was that close until the past Cheektowaga game. … It’s kind of cool. … That’d be a really big honor if I was able to get that. That said, I wouldn’t be able to do that without coach (Rob) Pitzonka, my receivers and linemen.”

“It’s an incredible feat and an honor for our quarterback to be in the discussion for the record amongst previous holder Joe Licata and new holder Cole Snyder, who both went on to play at the Division I level,” Pitzonka said. “Trey being in this discussion is a testament to his unwavering work ethic and selflessness. His number one goal when taking the field, practicing or training in the offseason is to win football games. He didn’t even know how close he was until just recently.”

Of course, playoff games are single-elimination. Teams that keep winning give players a chance to continue compiling stats. Breaking a Western New York record is a team effort.