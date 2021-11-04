Prep Talk: As football playoffs heat up, at least one Western New York record could fall

Sometimes team and individual success go so hand and hand that records come toppling down.
While there have been several players to break at least one team record this high school football season, including Depew running back Carson Alberti and West Seneca West tailback Isaiah Simmons, there are a few Western New York marks being threatened. One could be broken before it’s all said and done.
While folks have been mesmerized by the numbers churned out by Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera, Orchard Park quarterback Ben Gocella and one of his favorite targets, junior receiver Dylan Evans, Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz may very well have the best chance at achieving history.
The senior, who already has broken Chiefs passing records, could be in the Western New York books as soon as Friday night for most passing touchdowns in the season. Kleitz enters Friday’s Section VI Class B semifinal against Albion – a game that will be played at East Aurora High School – with 33 passing touchdowns. The record is 37, set in 2018 by Southwestern’s Cole Snyder, who is now at Rutgers.
That season, three players had shots at breaking the mark of 36 set by ex-Williamsville South and former University at Buffalo star quarterback Joe Licata. Snyder passed it, but two others also matched Licata’s total – Starpoint’s Aaron Chase and St. Francis’ Jake Ritz.
Kleitz has completed 66.2% of his passes. He does a nice job protecting the ball and has been picked off only five times. He is averaging 3.67 touchdown passes per game and is a big reason The News’ top-ranked small school is unbeaten.
“Honestly, it’s really a blessing,” Kleitz said. “I didn’t even know I was that close until the past Cheektowaga game. … It’s kind of cool. … That’d be a really big honor if I was able to get that. That said, I wouldn’t be able to do that without coach (Rob) Pitzonka, my receivers and linemen.”
“It’s an incredible feat and an honor for our quarterback to be in the discussion for the record amongst previous holder Joe Licata and new holder Cole Snyder, who both went on to play at the Division I level,” Pitzonka said. “Trey being in this discussion is a testament to his unwavering work ethic and selflessness. His number one goal when taking the field, practicing or training in the offseason is to win football games. He didn’t even know how close he was until just recently.”
Of course, playoff games are single-elimination. Teams that keep winning give players a chance to continue compiling stats. Breaking a Western New York record is a team effort.
Orchard Park’s Gocella has 29 touchdown passes heading into Friday’s night’s Class AA playoff semifinal at Bennett. Evans, meanwhile, goes into the clash with 16 receiving touchdowns. He’s four away from matching the WNY mark shared by Maple Grove’s Josh Liddell (1998) and Grand Island’s Alex Neutz (2008). Lockport’s Malik Brooks stands third on the list with 17 TD catches, nabbed back in 2018 when he set the record for receiving yards in a season (1,244).
Evans isn’t the only receiver chasing the TDs mark. Kleitz’s favorite target, tight end Nate McGoldrick, leads Iroquois with 15 touchdown catches. Remember, McGoldrick is a converted quarterback. Pitzonka determined the team had a better chance of winning by having the talented junior on the field for offense instead of on the sideline as an insurance policy. McGoldrick has started on defense since sophomore season.
“He’s one of the hardest workers on our team,” Kleitz said. “It’s awesome to see him be able to go from playing three different positions in three different years and be the best at what he does.”
What about Jamestown’s Butera? He’s having another sensational season, but does he have a shot at breaking any records?
That depends on how far the Red Raiders, who host Williamsville South in a Class A semifinal Friday, advance in the playoffs. In eight games (remember one Jamestown win came via forfeit), Butera has rushed for an area-leading 25 touchdowns and ranks second in rushing yards (1,522) to St. Mary’s Christian Lewis (1,615), who also has only played eight games.
The WNY records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season are held by Randolph’s Chris Doubek (2,536 in 2013) and Jamestown’s Aaron Leeper (42 in 2000). Jamestown would likely have to reach the state final (a total of five more games) for Butera to have a shot at either mark. If that happens, he’d need to average 3.6 touchdowns per game to reach 43 rushing TDs. He enters Friday averaging 3.125 rushing TDs per game.
Lewis has a shot at breaking the Monsignor Martin record for rushing yards in a season. The lad with two 300-yard rushing games is averaging an area-best 11.5 yards per carry with two games left. Former St. Francis star Akeel Lynch holds the MMHSAA mark with 2,136.
Lewis isn’t the only one with two 300-yard rushing games. Amherst’s Teddy McDuffie Jr. rushed for a team-record 365 yards last week in a rout of North Tonawanda. He had 312 in a win over Williamsville East three weeks earlier. McDuffie broke the team record for rushing yards in a season (1,442 by 20 yards).
The WNY record for most 300-yard rushing games in a season by a player is three. The mark is shared by four players, including Teddy McDuffie Sr. of Grover Cleveland, David Fluellen of Lockport and former Buffalo Bills defensive back and Turner/Carroll product Corey Graham. Southwestern product Dustin Bowser achieved the feat twice in two different seasons (2001 and 2003).
Western New York football records
Touchdown passes in a season
Name, school – total (season)
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 37 (2018)
Joe Licata, Williamsville South – 36 (2008)
Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 36 (2018)
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 36 (2018)
x-Trey Kleitz, Iroquois – 33 (2021)
Receiving touchdowns in a season
Josh Liddell, Maple Grove – 20 (1998)
Alex Neutz, Grand Island – 20 (2008)
Malik Brooks, Lockport – 17 (2018)
x-Dylan Evans, Orchard Park – 16 (2021)
x-Nate McGoldrick, Iroquois – 15 (2021)
Receiving yards in a season
Malik Brooks, Lockport – 1,244 (2018)
Alex Neutz, Grand Island – 1,182 (2008)
Joe Caporale, Maple Grove – 1,134 (2008)
Jeff Wolf, Williamsville East – 1,109 (1999)
Rushing yards in a season
Chris Doubek, Randolph – 2536 (2013)
Most total touchdowns in one season
Aaron Leeper, Jamestown – 47 (2000)
Most rushing touchdowns in a season
Aaron Leeper, Jamestown – 42 (2000)
Most 300-yard rushing games in season
Ted McDuffie, Grover – 3 (1992)
Dustin Bowser, Southwestern – 3 (2001)
Corey Graham, Turner-Carroll – 3 (2003)
Dustin Bowser, Southwestern – 3 (2003)
David Fluellen, Lockport – 3 (2008)
Most Yards Rushing in One Game:
Brooks Estarfaa, Maryvale – 463
x-indicates active