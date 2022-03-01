Power-play score gives hockey win to Starpoint

The final goal of Western New York’s high school hockey season might have been the prettiest of them all. It also was one of the most important, too.
Starpoint was tied with Grand Island, 1-1, with less than five minutes to go in the Section VI small school championship at the LECOM HarborCenter. The Spartans were on the power play, and Justin Bull of the Spartans had the puck on the left side.
When a defenseman approached him, Bull made a quick move that allowed him to escape and move toward the goal. He then threaded a pass across the slot to Alec Kirk, who made no mistake with a one-timer.
Starpoint held off the Vikings from there, and went on to take a 2-1 win and the championship.
“On the second goal, I really can’t take credit for it,” Kirk said. “I put the puck in the net, but it was all Bull. It was a great backhand pass that beat three defenders. All I had to do was put it in the back of the net.”
Out of the three games played in HarborCenter on Monday, there was little doubt that the finale was the loudest. Contingents from Grand Island and Starpoint filled a couple of sections on opposite ends and sides of the building, and they tried to out-yell the other throughout the game. The teams responded with a memorable effort, one left almost every one exhausted by game’s end.
“I just went on high blood pressure. I might need a few more pills now,” Starpoint coach Clayton Wilson said.
Both sides had plenty to cheer about during an exciting first period – even though there were no goals and not a great many shots during the course of the 17 minutes of play. The teams flew up and down the ice throughout the period, and often just missed connecting on a scoring play.
It was more of the same in the second period, at least for a while. Then Grand Island finally broke though. A turnover in the Starpoint zone gave the puck to Sully Korte. The defenseman found Jamein Wright on the doorstep, and the sophomore made no mistake in scoring the game’s first goal.
A few minutes later, the Spartans had their best opportunity of the period. Bull skated in from the neutral zone on a breakaway with enough time to plot his strategy. But goalie Evan Smith smothered the shot to preserve the Vikings’ one-goal lead. The 1-0 margin held up through the rest of the period;
The aggressive but clean play continued into the third period. Just when it started to feel like Grand Island might hold on, good fortune shined on Starpoint. Alec Kirk took a shot from long range on the left side that hit the stick of GI defenseman Patrick Johnson). The deflection changed the direction just enough to fool the goalie and go into the top corner. Johnson slammed his stick into the ice in frustration at the thought of the now-tied game. It changed the complexion of the game.
“It was a slow start for us, but that’s what we’ve been facing all year,’ Kirk said.
Then the team went back and forth until Grand Island picked up a penalty. Starpoint had been waiting for such an opportunity, and it came with the game’s first power play late in the third period. It led to the winning goal.
“I’m not going to lie – we’ve worked on our power play every practice since the start of the season,” Wilson said.
“I’ve been playing hockey for a long time, but I’ve never experienced anything like that,” said Kirk about the game, which helped compensate for a heart-breaking loss in the postseason last year. “The atmosphere was great; we had the whole school there. It was a great game.”
Next up is a major road trip to North Country for the regionals – a game with Salmon River of Section X. That school is located in Fort Covington, near the Canadian border east of Massena.