Power-play score gives hockey win to Starpoint

“I just went on high blood pressure. I might need a few more pills now,” Starpoint coach Clayton Wilson said.

Both sides had plenty to cheer about during an exciting first period – even though there were no goals and not a great many shots during the course of the 17 minutes of play. The teams flew up and down the ice throughout the period, and often just missed connecting on a scoring play.

It was more of the same in the second period, at least for a while. Then Grand Island finally broke though. A turnover in the Starpoint zone gave the puck to Sully Korte. The defenseman found Jamein Wright on the doorstep, and the sophomore made no mistake in scoring the game’s first goal.

A few minutes later, the Spartans had their best opportunity of the period. Bull skated in from the neutral zone on a breakaway with enough time to plot his strategy. But goalie Evan Smith smothered the shot to preserve the Vikings’ one-goal lead. The 1-0 margin held up through the rest of the period;