Portville wins state Class C volleyball title over Millbrook

“Honestly, it’s weird, but they grew as an offensive group as the game went on,” Millbrook coach Shawn Stoliker said. “Some of the things I’ve been trying to get them to understand – like make the adjustments on the fly – we never really faced competition that allows us to try to make those adjustments. They did that today. I was very proud of them.”

Conversely, Portville made more unforced errors than usual in the second game.

“We get into slumps every once in a while, and they do such a good job of rising to the challenges, fighting through it and taking care of business,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said.

Coming out for the third game, the Panthers’ postures were more upright and their eyes were all focused. Unverdorben said it was a combination of respect for the Blazers and eagerness to complete their quest.

“We knew coming in today it would be no easy task,” she said. “We know they’re a great team and their outside hitters were phenomenal. We knew we couldn’t take them lightly even if we took both sets yesterday.”