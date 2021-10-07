Portville volleyball star Kylie Blessing eclipses 3,000 assists

In four seasons, All-Western New York volleyball star Kylie Blessing of Portville has gone from being a freshman setting for seniors to a senior setting for younger players.

Along the way, she has tallied more than 3,000 assists after reaching the milestone Wednesday night in Portville’s 3-0 victory against Dunkirk on Wednesday. Blessing has a school-record 3,023 assists for the unbeaten Panthers, who are ranked No. 1 in the state coaches poll in Class C.

“Four years ago, I was surrounded by all seniors and I was the young, little freshman,” Blessing said. “It was awesome how they led me. I mean, I was a freshman and I was running the offense and telling seniors what plays to run and I had to lean into it. … It’s definitely a different experience from being a freshman to now. Both ways I loved it, though. I loved being the younger one and now I’m a senior on the team and I learned from them to lead my team.”

Blessing was part of a Class C state championship team as a freshman. Five seniors graduated and Portville returned to the state championship game the following year before losing in the final. The Panthers won the Section VI title last spring in the Fall II season when there were no regional or state events.