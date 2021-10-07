Portville volleyball star Kylie Blessing eclipses 3,000 assists

In four seasons, All-Western New York volleyball star Kylie Blessing of Portville has gone from being a freshman setting for seniors to a senior setting for younger players.
Along the way, she has tallied more than 3,000 assists after reaching the milestone Wednesday night in Portville’s 3-0 victory against Dunkirk on Wednesday. Blessing has a school-record 3,023 assists for the unbeaten Panthers, who are ranked No. 1 in the state coaches poll in Class C.
“Four years ago, I was surrounded by all seniors and I was the young, little freshman,” Blessing said. “It was awesome how they led me. I mean, I was a freshman and I was running the offense and telling seniors what plays to run and I had to lean into it. … It’s definitely a different experience from being a freshman to now. Both ways I loved it, though. I loved being the younger one and now I’m a senior on the team and I learned from them to lead my team.”
Blessing was part of a Class C state championship team as a freshman. Five seniors graduated and Portville returned to the state championship game the following year before losing in the final. The Panthers won the Section VI title last spring in the Fall II season when there were no regional or state events.
Portville has its eyes on the prize again with sectional seedings scheduled for Oct. 23.
No matter the stakes or the circumstances, Blessing just kept setting.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said of the milestone. “I think about how much work I put in my career with an amazing coach and teammates. I would not be the setter I am without hitters and passers we’ve had. I wouldn’t even be a setter if our coach didn’t find what I was best at in seventh grade.”
As for what’s next, Blessing said she has had interest from Division I, II and III schools and is looking for the right fit when she is able to visit campuses.
“I’m trying to focus on what’s going to be the best spot for me with the best teammates around me and where I like the coach and campus,” she said. “I definitely want to play high-level volleyball in college and want to work toward being an FBI agent in the future.”