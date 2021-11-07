Portville volleyball star Kylie Blessing earns All-Region honors

Portville senior setter Kylie Blessing was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region 1 team.

Blessing is one of 11 players from New York State to be named and the only player from Western New York. Region 1 includes New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire.

She also was a finalist for Gatorade state player of the year.

Blessing, an All-Western New York first team selection as a sophomore and junior, has 980 assists, 133 kills and 100 aces this season for the Section VI, Class C champions.

Portville faces Section III champion Skaneateles on Wednesday at Liverpool in the regionals.

For her career, she is closing in on 3,500 assists and is already the school record-holder and would have more were it not for an abbreviated season in Fall II last spring. She had 484 assists, 43 aces, 49 kills and 37 digs last season.

She was part of Portville’s Class C state championship team as a freshman and state finalist team as a sophomore. There was no state tournament last season.