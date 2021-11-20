Portville moves to state girls volleyball final; Niagara Wheatfield eliminated

The Panthers did, continuing the pattern in their second match against Fonda-Fultonville, with Jillian Stebbins, Sam Steadman and Kylie Blessing all finding certain weak returners and just placing the ball to them until there wasn’t reason to.

Portville topped the Braves, 25-17, 25-15.

The Panthers then swept Mattituck, 25-10, 25-15.

Not that it’s surprising, but another highlight of Portville’s day was the play of Blessing, its gifted senior setter. Even at the state tournament, some setters are more comfortable with some sets more than others, but Blessing, a five-year starter and the school recordholder for assists, fed the ball all over the court. Notably, she had great success at cross-court passes to Cook and Bentley. They were so quick that opponents rarely had time to set up defense for the kills.

“We spotted it a little bit in film and then spotted it here today,” Kelly Unverdorben said of the cross-court assists.

Portville has three starters from the 2019 team that lost in the C final: Blessing, Cook and Tori Unverdorben. They’ll help to make sure the rest of the team knows what a chance lies before them.

“They’re eager, ready, excited to be here,” coach Unverdorben said of her team.