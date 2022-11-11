Portville girls volleyball returns to state tournament with Far West Regional victory

Defending girls volleyball state champion Portville is returning to the state tournament in Glens Falls after a 3-0 victory against Section V’s LeRoy in the Far West Regionals on Friday at Hamburg.

Game scores were 25-9, 25-11, 25-10.

Portville (21-0) recorded its 20th sweep of the season. Only Eden in the Class C crossover earlier this week has won a set against the Panthers.

Tori Unverdorben had 13 kills and 21 digs to lead the Panthers. Ava Haynes had 15 digs, eight kills and four aces. Lillian Bentley recorded nine kills and four blocks. Sam Steadman had four kills, and Mia Rhinehart and Adriana Ensell each had eight digs and two aces. Jillian Stebbins recorded 31 assists and eight blocks.

Portville has won six state titles, in 2008, 2014 and 2015 in Class D and 2017, 2018 and 2021 in Class C.

Class B

Springville won the first set in its first appearance in the Far West Regionals, but Section V’s Wayne rebounded to take the next three and earn a 3-1 victory.

Game scores were 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15.

Class D

In the third five-set thriller of the day at Hamburg, Section V’s Harley-Allendale Columbia downed Chautauqua Lake 3-2. Game scores were 18-25, 25-11, 25-19, 11-25, 15-11.

HAC seemed as though it has taken control with a victory in the third game, but Chautauqua Lake rallied in the fourth game to force the decisive set.

Chautauqua, which repeated as Section VI champion, finished at 17-1.