Portville girls volleyball repeats as state champion

GLENS FALLS – Portville is leaving Glens Falls with another state championship plaque.

The Panthers beat Section IX's Port Jefferson 3-0 on Sunday to repeat as Class C champions and close out a perfect 25-0 year in which they lost only one set all season, to Eden in the Class C sectional crossover.

Game scores were 25-11, 25-17, 25-10.

"We kind of work our whole lives for this. The last four years I've been on the team, I've been working so hard. I'm so glad we made it," said senior Jill Stebbins, who stepped in for three-time All-WNY first-teamer Kylie Blessing as the team's setter. Blessing, one of two seniors who graduated last year, is now at Niagara.

Portville won its seventh state title, Class D championships in in 2008, 2014 and 2015, and Class C in 2017, 2018, 2021 and this season.

"We had such a good bond this year, and I feel like I've never been this close as a team," Portville star Tori Unverdorben said. "We worked so, so hard. We knew what we had to do."

Portville got off to a quick 7-1 lead in the opening set, before unforced errors got the Royals on the board. Portville refocused and went on to the 25-11 victory.

In the second set, the Royals kept the Panthers on their toes as the teams were tied at 7-7, and again at 11-11. The Panthers picked up seven of the next eight points for an 18-12 lead on the way to a 25-17 victory.

A 5-0 lead in the third set paved the way to a 25-10 victory and a state championship.

"It was good competition," coach Kelly Unverdorben said of the state tournament. "We had to do a lot of homework on everyone to make sure we had our ducks in a row before coming in ... They did what they had to do"

Unverdorben has been part of state celebrations before, and was asked about the emotion, "I don't think you can ever explain that, at all. It's amazing, the girls are pretty excited and the girls put so much effort into it."

Tori Unverdorben, recently named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, succinctly put what it's like to be part of the Portville tradition.

"It's the best feeling," she said. "I love this program."