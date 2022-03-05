Portville girls basketball wins first C-1 title since 2006; Frewsburg uses dramatic ending in C-2

“Lilly did a great job; Lilly’s very physical,” Inga Welty said of the 6-foot Bentley. “You can’t teach size.”

The Panthers had a massive third quarter, scoring 14 points to the Falcons’ six to take a 35-21 lead heading into the final period.

“When they came over to the bench, they were very excited; they were pumped,” Inga Welty said. “I think they felt like this was ours. We just had to play the eight minutes to finish it.”

Portville made just one field goal in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers’ suffocating halfcourt defense pushed them past the finish line.

The most thrilling ending came in the final game of the championship tripleheader, as Frewsburg edged Randolph 46-43 to win the Class C-2 championship after a wild sequence to end regulation sent the game to overtime.

“We knew the last four minutes were going to be ours,” Frewsburg coach Jeff Collver said.