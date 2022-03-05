Portville girls basketball wins first C-1 title since 2006; Frewsburg uses dramatic ending in C-2

JAMESTOWN — Portville won its first Section VI Class C-1 girls basketball title since 2006, and Frewsburg needed a dramatic ending to regulation and overtime to capture the C-2 championship Saturday at Jamestown Community College.
In the C-1 game, guard Mallory Welty scored 24 points en route to Portville’s 44-33 victory over Falconer.
“I think we just stayed calm,” said Welty, who missed the semifinal game with a knee injury. “We knew that we beat them twice, so we can do it again.”
Early physicality proved either team would be a tough out. Both teams fought for possessions, dove on the floor and committed hard fouls.
“That’s not our brand of basketball. We like it clean,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “At one point, when they were battling back in that fourth, I just said, ‘They’re out-toughing you,’ and there’s no excuse for that. If you want to win this, you have five minutes to finish it.”
Falconer’s Danielle Kenzer knocked down a triple to cut second-seeded Portville's lead to four at halftime. Kenzer led the fourth-seeded Falcons with 11 points.
Despite Mallory Welty’s scoring effort, the game’s most valuable player went to Lilly Bentley, who finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.
“Lilly did a great job; Lilly’s very physical,” Inga Welty said of the 6-foot Bentley. “You can’t teach size.”
The Panthers had a massive third quarter, scoring 14 points to the Falcons’ six to take a 35-21 lead heading into the final period.
“When they came over to the bench, they were very excited; they were pumped,” Inga Welty said. “I think they felt like this was ours. We just had to play the eight minutes to finish it.”
Portville made just one field goal in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers’ suffocating halfcourt defense pushed them past the finish line.
The most thrilling ending came in the final game of the championship tripleheader, as Frewsburg edged Randolph 46-43 to win the Class C-2 championship after a wild sequence to end regulation sent the game to overtime.
“We knew the last four minutes were going to be ours,” Frewsburg coach Jeff Collver said.
The Bears, who feature just six active players, including three freshmen, elected not to foul trailing by five points with less than 30 seconds left. Two steals and scores trimmed Randolph’s lead to just one with 3.6 seconds left, when the Bears forced a jump ball to gain possession and a final opportunity.
Freshman guard Ava Jimerson drew a foul with 0.1 seconds remaining and knocked down 1 of 2 free throws to force overtime.
“We went from thinking the game was over to all of a sudden, she misses the second, which would have ended it,” Collver said. “We still felt like we had new life.”
After falling behind early in the second half, Frewsburg was able to tie the game in the third quarter, before back-to-back three-pointers from freshman guard Quinn Pence put Randolph back in front by six.
Pence scored 13 points, including three three-pointers to lead Randolph. She had only scored 37 points on the season heading into Saturday’s final.
Freshman guard Teghan Trocki led the Bears with 17 points and five three-pointers, but senior forward Tyra Clark was named most valuable player with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Clark credited the team’s unity for the win.
“We’re there for each other,” Clark said. “If somebody’s not stepping up, there’s somebody else right there to cheer them up and get them going.”
Portville (20-3) and Frewsburg (19-4) play in the Class C crossover championship game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at JCC for the right to advance to next weekend's Far West Regionals at Rush Henrietta against the Section V champion.