Portville, CSP baseball lose in state semifinals

ENDICOTT – By the time the Portville baseball team found its bearings and kept its footing defensively with Chester, it was likely too late.

Chester had already built a sizeable lead, and the Hambletonians’ pitching and defense controlled the Panthers’ bats in the early innings. Portville could not build any sort of substantial comeback in an 8-1 loss to the Hambletonians of Section IX in a Class C semifinal Friday at Union-Endicott High School.

"We've been working for this since the beginning, and ever since I was in the eighth grade, I've wanted to be here," Portville's Maxx Yehl said. "For it to finally come true, I'm obviously sad we lost, but it really means a lot for all of us."

Chester will face Chatham of Section II in the Class C championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. Chatham defeated Adirondack of Section II 5-0 on Friday in the second semifinal. Chester kept Portville from earning its first berth in a state baseball championship game.

Chester took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Jeter Nolasco’s RBI single, followed by Matt Drillings’ sacrifice fly to left field, which drove in Jake Laura. Then, Christian Casse’s two-out, RBI single made it 3-0 as Chester sent nine batters to the plate against Portville starter Luke Petryszak.

In the top of the second, Chester took 4-0 lead when Portville second baseman Ryan Stillman’s throw to home plate was high of catcher Drew Langdon, which allowed Andre Jenkins to score. As a result, Petryszak was lifted in favor of Yehl with one out in the top of the second.

Knowing the uncertainty that comes with playing in the state semifinal, Chester took an assertive approach against Portville.

"We weren't sure what pitcher we were going to see, and we had talked about that all week," Chester coach Michael Doucette said. "We said, 'Listen, at this point in the tournament, where you've got games on Friday and games on Saturday, you never know what guys are going to do.' Sometimes they might not throw their No. 1 guy, to bring him in the next day or later in that game.

"We said, anybody that's throwing anything, strikes, anywhere near the zone, we've got to jump on it. I know their pitchers have a lot of movement and a lot of pitches, and you might not see another strike after that. If we're chasing and giving it up, as long as that ball is in the strike zone, you've got to go after it early."

Portville (20-2) got its first hit in the bottom of the second, a leadoff double by Yehl, but could muster little against Chester (20-5) and starting pitcher Jake Laura until the bottom of the fifth.

"We didn't have a lot of preparation for this team," Yehl said. "We'd heard a lot of different things about them, and we wanted to start our younger guys and decide if I was going to go in, and I guess I came in a little too late for the comeback."

Luke Petruzzi opened by reaching base on a walk, and advanced to second when Laura’s pickoff attempt with Petruzzi on first got past Chester first baseman Christian Casse. Three batters later, Langdon’s single down the third base line drove in Petruzzi for Portville’s first run.

The Hambletonians tacked on two runs in the top of the sixth, when Drillings’ RBI single drove in Jenkins, and Nolasco scored from third on a passed ball.

"Even on the last out, we were still cheering our team away," Yehl said. "We never gave up. That's the beautiful thing about baseball. You never know what's going to happen."

Chapel Field tops CSP in Class D semifinal

Clymer-Sherman-Panama’s run in the Class D playoffs ended in the state semifinals with an 8-1 loss to Chapel Field on Friday at SUNY Broome.

CSP (17-2) scored its only run in the top of the third inning, as Austin White scored from third base on a wild pitch by Chapel Field (13-1), which cut Chapel Field’s lead to 5-1. CSP also made five errors in the state semifinal.

Chapel Field of Section IX will face Deposit-Hancock of Section IV in the Class D championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Binghamton University. Deposit-Hancock defeated Crown Point 15-0 in the first Class D semifinal Friday at SUNY-Broome.

