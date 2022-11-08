Portville adds another sectional title in girls volleyball; Chautauqua Lake repeats in Class D

The Portville girls volleyball team lost a set for the first time all season, but remained composed to finish off a 3-1 victory against Eden in the Class C crossover final Monday night at Brocton.

The scores were 25-19, 26-24, 23-25 and 25-9 as the defending state champion Panthers (20-0) move to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champion on Friday in Hamburg.

The matchup marked another chapter in what is becoming one of Western New York’s greatest rivalries. The teams were meeting for the fifth time in the last five Class C state qualifiers.

Portville beat Eden in straight sets in 2017, 2018 and 2021 and earned a 3-2 victory in 2019. Both won their respective brackets in the Fall II season in the spring of 2021, but there was no crossover qualifier.

The Panthers, the top-ranked team in the state in Class C, extended their sectional title streak to nine. Portville won the Class D title in 2014 and 2015, Class C2 in 2016 and spring 2021, and the overall Class C title in 2017, 2018, 2019, fall 2021 and this year.

On Monday, Ava Haynes had 14 kills and 14 digs, Lillian Bentley had 12 kills, and Tori Unverdorben had 11 kills and 25 digs. Jill Stebbins had 42 assists.

Unverdorben, an All-Western New York first-team selection last fall, was recently chosen as one of 15 players on the All-Region team for New England by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The AVCA All-America team is released this week.

For Eden (18-2), Maeve Musielak finished with 16 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Lexi Wierzba had 21 digs and four aces. Ashley Ballou added 13 kills, nine digs and 13 assists, and Molly Cassidy had 19 assists.

Class D

Chautauqua Lake repeated as the Section VI Class D girls volleyball champion with a 3-1 victory against Panama on Monday at Brocton.

The T’birds, the No. 2 seed, lost the first game 25-13 but won the next three games by a combined eight points, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-3.

Undefeated Chautauqua Lake (17-0) has lost only three games all season – all three to Panama. The T’birds won 3-1 in CCAA matches Sept. 8 at home and Oct. 4 at Panama.

The Panthers (17-4) were the fourth seed and had made the final with a four-game victory against top-seeded Randolph in the semifinals.

The T’birds move to the Far West Regionals to face the Section V champion at 6 p.m. Friday at Hamburg.