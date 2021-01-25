Poloncarz, health department make recommendations for high-risk high school sports; NYSPHSAA unveils Covid-19 guidelines

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has given high-risk high school sports the green light to begin their respective seasons with certain conditions and recommendations.

State officials and the Department of Health on Friday issued guidance allowing high-risk sports in New York to begin their seasons Feb. 1.

Among the guidelines was that it was up to local health departments to determine final protocols for teams to return to competition.

On Monday, Poloncarz and the Erie County Department of Health issued their rules for return to play. One guideline that stands out is that travel outside of Western New York and the Finger Lakes region is “strongly discouraged.”

Another: Indoor capacity is capped at 50 percent, with players allowed to bring only two spectators.

Poloncarz tweeted Monday: "After consultation with NYS and @nysacho, @ECDOH will allow non-collegiate and non-pro high risk sports to begin game play, with certain conditions and recommendations, including if a player or coach test positive the entire team must pause all team activity for 10 days."

