Poloncarz, health department make recommendations for high-risk high school sports; NYSPHSAA unveils Covid-19 guidelines

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has given high-risk high school sports the green light to begin their respective seasons with certain conditions and recommendations.
State officials and the Department of Health on Friday issued guidance allowing high-risk sports in New York to begin their seasons Feb. 1.
Among the guidelines was that it was up to local health departments to determine final protocols for teams to return to competition.
On Monday, Poloncarz and the Erie County Department of Health issued their rules for return to play. One guideline that stands out is that travel outside of Western New York and the Finger Lakes region is “strongly discouraged.”
Another: Indoor capacity is capped at 50 percent, with players allowed to bring only two spectators.
Poloncarz tweeted Monday: "After consultation with NYS and @nysacho, @ECDOH will allow non-collegiate and non-pro high risk sports to begin game play, with certain conditions and recommendations, including if a player or coach test positive the entire team must pause all team activity for 10 days."
While Erie County announced it has given its blessing for high school sports to return provided it follow certain rules, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association revealed its updated Covid-19 guidelines for participation in winter high-risk sports.
The rules, part of a large pamphlet first unveiled by NYSPHSAA last summer, are pretty much the same as they are for low- and moderate-risk fall sports like soccer and field hockey.
Among them:
Athletes are required to wear masks but would be allowed to compete without them if they find it difficult to play while wearing a face covering.
Only essential personnel are allowed to attend practices and games.
No sharing of equipment.
Social distancing rules should be followed.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.