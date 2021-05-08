Playoff pairings set for Section VI girls volleyball

At the end of a marathon day in which a number of Section VI teams played to finish their regular season schedules, the pairing for the postseason were set Saturday night.
The top seeds featured a number of perennial powers. Clarence was No. 1 in Class AA, Grand Island in A, City Honors in B1, Springville in B2, DaVinci in C1, Lafayette in C2 and North Collins in D.
Quarterfinals in all seven classes are Tuesday with semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday.
Section VI playoffs
All matches at higher seed. Quarterfinal start times are 6 p.m.
CLASS AA
Tuesday quarterfinals
5-Orchard Park at 4-Lockport
6-Jamestown at 3-Lancaster
7-Williamsville North at 2-Frontier
Thursday semifinals
Orchard Park-Lockport winner at 1-Clarence
Jamestown-Lancaster winner vs. Will North-Frontier winner
Saturday final
Semifinal finals
CLASS A
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Kenmore East at 1-Grand Island
5-Williamsville South at 4-Hamburg
7-South Park at 2-Sweet Home
6-Hutch-Tech at 3-Niagara Wheatfield
Thursday semifinals
Kenmore East-GI winner vs. Will South-Hamburg winner
South Park-Sweet Home winner vs. Hutch-NW winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS B1
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Iroquois at 1-City Honors
5-Emerson at 4-Olean
7-West Seneca East at 2-Cheektowaga
6-Lewiston-Porter at 3-Lake Shore
Thursday semifinals
Iroquois-City Honors winner vs. Emerson-Olean winner
West Seneca East-Cheektowaga winner vs. Lew-Port-Lake Shore winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS B2
Tuesday quarterfinals
5-Lackawanna at 4-Newfane
7-Tonawanda at 2-Depew
6-Maryvale at 3-Alden
Thursday semifinals
Lackawanna-Newfane winner at 1-Springville
Tonawanda-Depew winner vs. Maryvale-Alden winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS C1
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Medina at 1-DaVinci
5-Olmsted at 4-Roy-Hart
7-Fredonia at 2-Akron
6-Southwestern at 3-Eden
Thursday semifinals
Medina-DaVinci winner vs. Olmsted-RH winner
Fredonia-Akron winner vs. Southwestern-Eden winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS C2
Tuesday quarterfinals
5-Gowanda at 4-Cleveland Hill
7-Salamanca at 2-Portville
6-Catt./Little Valley at 3-Wilson
Thursday semifinals
Gowanda-Cleve. Hill winner at 1-Lafayette
Salamanca-Portville winner vs. Catt.LV-Wilson winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS D
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Clymer/Sherman at 1-North Collins
5-Maple Grove at 4-Randolph
7-Pine Valley at 2-Chautauqua Lake
6-Holland at 3-Panama
Thursday semifinals
Clymer/Sherman-North Collins winner vs. MG-Randolph winner
Pine Valley-Chat. Lake winner vs. Holland-Panama winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners