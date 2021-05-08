 Skip to main content
Playoff pairings set for Section VI girls volleyball
Playoff pairings set for Section VI girls volleyball

  Updated
Grand Island girls volleyball features

Grand Island's Hannah Pyc serves the ball in the first set.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

At the end of a marathon day in which a number of Section VI teams played to finish their regular season schedules, the pairing for the postseason were set Saturday night.

The top seeds featured a number of perennial powers. Clarence was No. 1 in Class AA, Grand Island in A, City Honors in B1, Springville in B2, DaVinci in C1, Lafayette in C2 and North Collins in D.

Quarterfinals in all seven classes are Tuesday with semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday. 

Section VI playoffs

All matches at higher seed. Quarterfinal start times are 6 p.m.

CLASS AA

Tuesday quarterfinals

5-Orchard Park at 4-Lockport

6-Jamestown at 3-Lancaster

7-Williamsville North at 2-Frontier

Thursday semifinals

Orchard Park-Lockport winner at 1-Clarence

Jamestown-Lancaster winner vs. Will North-Frontier winner

Saturday final

Semifinal finals

CLASS A

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Kenmore East at 1-Grand Island

5-Williamsville South at 4-Hamburg

7-South Park at 2-Sweet Home

6-Hutch-Tech at 3-Niagara Wheatfield

Thursday semifinals

Kenmore East-GI winner vs. Will South-Hamburg winner

South Park-Sweet Home winner vs. Hutch-NW winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS B1

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Iroquois at 1-City Honors

5-Emerson at 4-Olean

7-West Seneca East at 2-Cheektowaga

6-Lewiston-Porter at 3-Lake Shore

Thursday semifinals

Iroquois-City Honors winner vs. Emerson-Olean winner

West Seneca East-Cheektowaga winner vs. Lew-Port-Lake Shore winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS B2

Tuesday quarterfinals

5-Lackawanna at 4-Newfane

7-Tonawanda at 2-Depew

6-Maryvale at 3-Alden

Thursday semifinals

Lackawanna-Newfane winner at 1-Springville

Tonawanda-Depew winner vs. Maryvale-Alden winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS C1

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Medina at 1-DaVinci

5-Olmsted at 4-Roy-Hart

7-Fredonia at 2-Akron

6-Southwestern at 3-Eden

Thursday semifinals

Medina-DaVinci winner vs. Olmsted-RH winner

Fredonia-Akron winner vs. Southwestern-Eden winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS C2

Tuesday quarterfinals

5-Gowanda at 4-Cleveland Hill

7-Salamanca at 2-Portville

6-Catt./Little Valley at 3-Wilson

Thursday semifinals

Gowanda-Cleve. Hill winner at 1-Lafayette

Salamanca-Portville winner vs. Catt.LV-Wilson winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners 

CLASS D

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Clymer/Sherman at 1-North Collins

5-Maple Grove at 4-Randolph

7-Pine Valley at 2-Chautauqua Lake

6-Holland at 3-Panama

Thursday semifinals

Clymer/Sherman-North Collins winner vs. MG-Randolph winner

Pine Valley-Chat. Lake winner vs. Holland-Panama winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

