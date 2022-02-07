Pioneer's Seth Higgins equals Section VI mark with perfect score in prone rifle

Pioneer’s Seth Higgins had been the Section VI rifle champion in prone as an eighth-grader in 2018-19 and the champion in kneeling last year, but he had not been perfect.

That changed Jan. 27 against Alden.

After verification, Higgins has been credited with a Section VI record with a score of 100 and 10 centers in prone. The Section VI rifle handbook says that was last accomplished by Clarence’s Jessica Mogavero in 2017.

The junior team captain has been on the rifle team since seventh grade had gotten as close to a perfect score without getting a perfect score in sharing the school record of 100 and nine centers. Then he decided he wasn't going to share it anymore.

“It’s pretty amazing,” coach Frank Miga said. “He was one of the three people who had that record. “He said before the match, ‘I’m going to break that record and I’m going to be the only one on there.

“He then turned around with a huge smile and said, ‘Mr. Miga, I think I did it. … He said he was going to break that record and he went out and did it. He’s done some amazing things and he’s only a junior.”