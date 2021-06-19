Pioneer's Alex Miley, Newfane's Andrew Lucinski end perfect seasons with Section VI wrestling titles

Pioneer’s Alex Miley and Zack Russell have been wrestling each other since age six, but never in a live wrestling meet.
It was somewhat poetic that the last match of their high school careers would be against each other.
Miley, the No. 1 seed in the 172-pound bracket of the Section VI Division 2 wrestling tournament held Saturday at Pioneer High School, defeated third-seeded Russell 5-4 in a hard-fought overtime contest.
“We’ve never wrestled each other,” Miley said, “so it was fitting that it was against each other.”
He made it to the finals by defeating Fredonia’s Dawson Russo in the opening round and Hunter Larson, also of Fredonia, in the semifinals.
“It was just a great match,” Russell added.
He downed Chautauqua Lake’s Zack Russell in the opening round and Iroquois’ Tyler Barry in the semifinals, the latter a physical 4-2 victory.
“It was pretty awesome,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said of Miley and Russell’s final match. “It was pretty special for me as their coach to see that.”
Both wrestlers were undefeated this season; Miley finished the season 20-0. Russell finished 17-1.
Pioneer wrestlers earned three section championships, assisted by a noisy home crowd.
Like Miley and Russell, many wrestlers at Saturday’s championships wrestled the last matches of their high school careers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials made the decision not to hold a state wrestling tournament this year.
Newfane’s Andrew Lucinski was one of those wrestlers. He went out on a high note by defeating Southwestern’s Garret Swan to win the 132-pound championship 20-0 for his fourth straight section championship.
Lucinski, who will wrestle at the University at Buffalo in the fall, said it “felt good” to end his career on a high note. He finished the season by winning all of his 20 matches, and completed his career at 217-24.
“I like to bring a hard game and score first,” he said of his championship bout.
Lucinski barely allowed Swan any offense and was relentless with takedowns.
Lucinski said the two had wrestled once before, when he was an eighth-grader, in the first round of the Section VI tournament.
Another wrestler at the end of his high school career was Pioneer’s Kameron Riordan, who won the 138-pound title match over Maple Grove’s Lucas Tomlinson.
“It feels kind of sad,” Riordan said of his final match. “Wrestling has always been a part of my life, but I’m happy I won my division.”
Riordan’s teammate, Andrew Kirsch, won the 118-pound bracket over Newfane’s Andrew Gillings. Both wrestlers were former section champions and battled in a methodical, technical bout.
For some wrestlers, Saturday was just the beginning of their high school careers. Sophomore Dominick Callera, wrestling for Medina as the No. 7 seed, won the 102-pound title over Eden seventh-grader Travor DellaPenta.
Callera said the low seeding “motivated” him through the tournament.
“I like short matches at my pace,” said Callera, who has wrestled for Medina for three years.
DellaPenta upset top-seeded Mike Ball in the semifinals by pinfall in four minutes, applying a headlock takedown for the fall.
The 102- through 138-pound weight class matches were held in the morning. The remaining weight classes began later in the afternoon, after the gym was vacated and cleaned with disinfectant.
Fredonia’s Dave Ball defeated Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn 6-5 in the 110-pound bracket. Ball used a fast attack to constantly drive Joslyn to the edge of the mat, though the latter nearly completed a comeback.
Iroquois’ Michael Schiffhauer took the 128-pound title 11-5 over Johnny Vicario of Eden. Vicario had eliminated the top seed in the bracket, Chautauqua Lake’s Martin Ohlsson, by an 8-3 decision in the semifinal.
Sean Walczyk of Eden won the first championship of the afternoon session. He beat top-seeded Brendon Ramsey of Chautauqua Lake 7-5 to win the 145-pound title.
Lew-Port’s Ciaran Edwards topped Brady Heckathorn of Pioneer for the 152-pound championship. Portville’s Dakota Mascho, the No. 1 seed, topped Springville’s Nick Brown for the 160-pound title, while Fredonia’s Ceric Kristin earned the 189-pound crown over James Marshall of Lew-Port.
Brock Johnson of Newfane defeated last year’s section champion Connor Walsh of Olean in the 215-pound bracket. His teammate, Charles LaRose, beat Collin Beichner of Falconer for the 285-pound championship.