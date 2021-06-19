Pioneer's Alex Miley, Newfane's Andrew Lucinski end perfect seasons with Section VI wrestling titles

Like Miley and Russell, many wrestlers at Saturday’s championships wrestled the last matches of their high school careers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials made the decision not to hold a state wrestling tournament this year.

Newfane’s Andrew Lucinski was one of those wrestlers. He went out on a high note by defeating Southwestern’s Garret Swan to win the 132-pound championship 20-0 for his fourth straight section championship.

Lucinski, who will wrestle at the University at Buffalo in the fall, said it “felt good” to end his career on a high note. He finished the season by winning all of his 20 matches, and completed his career at 217-24.

“I like to bring a hard game and score first,” he said of his championship bout.

Lucinski barely allowed Swan any offense and was relentless with takedowns.

Lucinski said the two had wrestled once before, when he was an eighth-grader, in the first round of the Section VI tournament.

Another wrestler at the end of his high school career was Pioneer’s Kameron Riordan, who won the 138-pound title match over Maple Grove’s Lucas Tomlinson.