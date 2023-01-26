Pioneer wrestling coach Chris Edwards stepping down after 15 seasons

Three years ago, Pioneer wrestling coach Chris Edwards knew the end was near. His daughters were getting older and he wanted to be more apparent in their lives as a father. Edwards knew the 2022-23 wrestling season would be his last.

His final home match will be Friday at 6 p.m. against Cheektowaga. In 15 seasons with the program, Edwards has amassed 230 wins, 63 straight ECIC wins, an overall record of 85-15 in the ECIC, and has coached 21 state qualifiers, among many other accolades.

“The decision was made a couple of years ago,” Edwards said. “Right now, I have four daughters, and they’re getting a little bit older so I’m missing them playing sports. That was the deciding factor. It’s kind of bittersweet. I’ve been the head coach for 15 years, but part of the program for 25 years. I’ve had three years in the making knowing I was getting out. Part of me is at peace with the idea of getting out, and part of me knows I’m going to miss it.”

Pioneer wrestling has been around for more than 50 years, and the team has had only three head coaches – Ron Brunner, Dick Post and Edwards. To have served the program and community for so long, Edwards thinks it is a testament to the community and administration for believing in his vision and committing to him long-term.

“I think what it says about only having three head coaches in the history of the school is the consistency and commitment from our community towards the sport of wrestling,” Edwards said. “I‘m happy to be part of this tradition and trying to extend that tradition. The program has grown, and you measure it by wins and losses. We’ve grown a lot, tremendously.”

When Edwards inherited the program 15 years ago, it was in a tough place. Upon being hired, he wanted to bring glory back to the program, and as modified coach Tony Lock put it, “he wanted to get rid of the cancer.” Lock won the Division II 182-pound New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s wrestling championship as a senior after finishing second as a junior. He went on to wrestle at the University at Buffalo and credits Edwards’ commitment for saving the struggling program at Pioneer.

“He took over the program when it was failing,” Lock said. “There was no discipline or push to make you the best you can be. When he took it over and scrapped everything, he didn’t care if there were six kids that bought in. That was what he was going to do. When you go through him and put in the work, you’ve tried to become the best version of yourself and you become a natural leader because of him.”

Lock, class of 2012, recalls Edwards pushing players to work hard, and if they didn’t, then they didn’t need to be part of the program. With a limited roster back then – Lock estimated there were fewer than 10 people in the program at one point – Edwards would take the team to other schools to push themselves and see how they stacked up.

“Edwards knew that he could push us so far, but we could only do so much with the guys on our team,” Lock said. “He took it upon himself to bring us to other schools so we could see other competition and other partners and continue to learn and get better with the limited capacity we had. When we went anywhere to any other school, every school knew Pioneer did things harder. My style of coaching is developed under how Edwards coached me.”

Pushing his players has led Edwards to revive one of the best wrestling programs in Western New York. Pioneer has had 12 athletes place in the state tournament, with three wrestlers bringing home four state championships. One of Edwards’ championship wrestlers has been senior Brady Heckathorn, who won the 152-pound Class B sectional championship a season ago. Heckathorn is currently ranked No. 15 in armdrag.com’s Section VI pound-for-pound rankings.

“Edwards has been a role model for at least the last six years,” Heckathorn said. “He’s pushed me to become the best that I can be. He’s earned so much respect and I think he’s a great guy that cares about his program. I appreciate him a lot and have a ton of respect for him.”

Heckathorn recalls Edwards doing offseason lifting with the team three times a week at 6 a.m. and would encourage his athletes to compete in wrestling camps.

“I think Edwards has a talent to hone people’s skills,” Heckathorn said. “He just knows how to interact with students to get through to them. He can be a very intense guy, but you can tell how much he cares about the kids and the program. I think he just has so much respect from everyone and the kids have for him. We want to keep the legacy of the team going because of him.