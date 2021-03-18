Patton rises to the occasion to lead Timon past Canisius into Manhattan Cup final

Patton scored 19 points during the final 16 minutes, attacking the basket for layups, even when the defense tried to protect the rim. Canisius, which gave up the game's first 14 points, took three different fourth quarter leads, only to see each erased by Patton.

A Patton layup off a Canisius miss broke a 54-54 tie, the final deadlock, with 3:18 left. About 25 seconds later, the 6-foot guard stood his ground and absorbed a charge on a baseline drive that negated a Crusaders basket that would have made it 58-56. Canisius voiced its displeasure with the call, but to no avail.

Big three help O'Hara girls basketball capture eighth straight Monsignor Martin title Aaliyah Parker, Amelia Strong and Mia McCarthy combined for 52 points with game MVP and future Niagara Purple Eagle Parker notching a team-high 24 points to go along with eight steals, six rebounds and three assists for O’Hara (14-0).

“That was a big part of the game,” said Patton, who insisted he reached the spot first for the charge. “If they made that basket, that would’ve been an opportunity to go on a run.”

“There were a few tough calls, but that’s not why we lost,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “Timon played great.”

A comeback victory didn’t seem like it would be in Timon’s future, given the sensational start it had in this clash of defending champions. The Tigers blitzed Canisius with a 14-0 run to start, turning misses and turnovers into easy points. Timon led 20-4 after one quarter.