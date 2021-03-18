Patton rises to the occasion to lead Timon past Canisius into Manhattan Cup final

In between the third and fourth quarters at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School on Thursday night, Tigers coach Jason Rowe angrily challenged his team to step up and embrace the moment.
“It’s simple,” he yelled during the team huddle.
It wound up being just that thanks to senior Jamyier Patton.
The Tigers’ floor general took charge when it mattered during the final eight minutes, which is the reason their quest to win the Manhattan Cup is still alive, while Canisius finds itself in an unusual spot come championship Saturday.
Patton scored 10 of his game-high 36 points during the fourth quarter. He also drew a momentum-turning charge in the final minutes, as Timon rallied to defeat the defending champion Crusaders 62-56 in a semifinal clash in South Buffalo.
Timon, which won last year’s Class B championship, will face St. Joe's for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. The clash will be a battle of the No. 1s for the third time this season, as St. Joe’s is ranked first among large schools in the Buffalo News poll, while the Tigers are the top-ranked small school. Both teams split two regular-season games, with Timon being the only team in Western New York so far to beat the Marauders.
“We’ve been working since day one; we do a lot,” Patton said. “I worked all my life for big moments like this, and to be able to come out and put on a show for everybody and play hard enough to win games and take it to the next level …”
Patton scored 19 points during the final 16 minutes, attacking the basket for layups, even when the defense tried to protect the rim. Canisius, which gave up the game's first 14 points, took three different fourth quarter leads, only to see each erased by Patton.
A Patton layup off a Canisius miss broke a 54-54 tie, the final deadlock, with 3:18 left. About 25 seconds later, the 6-foot guard stood his ground and absorbed a charge on a baseline drive that negated a Crusaders basket that would have made it 58-56. Canisius voiced its displeasure with the call, but to no avail.
“That was a big part of the game,” said Patton, who insisted he reached the spot first for the charge. “If they made that basket, that would’ve been an opportunity to go on a run.”
“There were a few tough calls, but that’s not why we lost,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “Timon played great.”
A comeback victory didn’t seem like it would be in Timon’s future, given the sensational start it had in this clash of defending champions. The Tigers blitzed Canisius with a 14-0 run to start, turning misses and turnovers into easy points. Timon led 20-4 after one quarter.
But the Crusaders, ranked second in the large schools poll and a perennial Cup contender, did not roll over – slowly chipping away, even as they played without one of their top players in junior Declan Ryan (leg fracture). Riding some sizzling shooting from Eric Geisler (13 points) and solid all-around games from senior Max Dowling (19 points) and sophomore Shane Cercone (15 points), Canisius came all the way back and then some. The early deficit still proved to be too much for the Crusaders, who failed to make the Manhattan Cup final for the first time since 2014.
“I’m proud of the group, especially the senior class, we just can’t dig ourselves that hole,” Husband said.
On snapping Canisius’ string of appearances in the Manhattan Cup final, Rowe said: “It’s a testament to how much work Coach Husband puts in with those guys. For us, we knew it would be a great fight. My hats off to them. … I’m super proud of my Timon Tigers right now.”
In the other Manhattan Cup semifinal, No. 1 St. Joe’s cruised past fourth-seeded St. Francis 76-54, behind junior Josh Haskell’s game-high 17 points. Senior Jaden Slaughter added 16 for the Marauders, who last won the Cup in 2008.
Odds and ends
• Current Amherst assistant and former Maryvale coach Mark Kensy will be honored by the National Federation of High Schools prior to the Tigers’ non-leaguer at Maryvale on Friday. Coaches that have 10-plus years experience, outstanding win/loss records, community/school participation and contributions to their sport in various areas qualify for the NFHS award. Kensy coached at Maryvale for 35 seasons, guiding the program to 414 wins and four Section VI championships.
• Lancaster’s win over Williamsville North on Thursday enabled Health Sciences to clinch the eighth and final seed for the Section VI Class AA bracket, which will be unveiled Saturday morning. Had the Spartans won that game against the Legends, that would’ve meant that Health Sciences, last year’s Class A champion, would have needed to defeat Clarence on Friday in order to slip into the playoffs.