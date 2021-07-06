Park School graduate Jordan Nwora named to provisional Nigerian Olympic basketball roster

Park School graduate Jordan Nwora could be looking at a busy summer.

Nwora was selected Tuesday to the 15-member provisional roster for the Nigerian men’s Olympic team that has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. But first Nwora has to finish his rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in the NBA Finals.

If the finals go the distance, Game 7 will be July 22. Opening ceremonies in Tokyo are July 23 and men’s basketball pool play begins July 25. Nigeria will play in Pool B with Australia, Germany and Italy and faces Australia in its opener.

The Nigerian team, coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, is expected to announce its roster July 17. The team is playing an exhibition against Team USA on Saturday. The team opened training camp June 22 in California with 49 players before the roster was trimmed.

Among the 15 players are former Syracuse star Michael Gbinije, who most recently played in Lithuania.