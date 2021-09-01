 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Park School fires unvaccinated AD Marcus Hutchins
0 comments
top story

Park School fires unvaccinated AD Marcus Hutchins

Support this work for $1 a month
Park School basketball 2021 (copy)

Marcus Hutchins, left, briefly coached Park's boys basketball team. 

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

The Park School needs a new athletic director after Marcus Hutchins was relieved of his duties this week because he said he refused to get vaccinated. 

The school announced Aug. 11 that it was requiring all faculty, staff and administration to have Covid-19 vaccinations by Aug. 30.

“I don’t like it,” Hutchins told The News. “It’s their choice, but I think it’s a violation of my rights for what I choose to put in my body. I don’t think it’s fair, but I don’t make those decisions.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Park School Principal and Interim Head of School Lisa Conrad did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In making the decision regarding vaccinations, Conrad told The News on Aug. 11: "We know that the virus hits a wall when everybody's vaccinated."

Hutchins, who has been Park's athletic director since September 2015, also coached co-ed middle school soccer at Park. He said he wasn’t thinking about pursuing legal action. His wife is a teacher and coach at the school. Marcus said she has received the vaccine.

He said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him professionally, but he also doesn’t appear to be budging regarding his stance on the vaccine.

“I did the research. I saw both sides of it,” he said. “At the end of the day I didn’t feel confident in the vaccine at this point in time.”

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Oldest players on Green Bay Packers roster

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News