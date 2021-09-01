Park School fires unvaccinated AD Marcus Hutchins

The Park School needs a new athletic director after Marcus Hutchins was relieved of his duties this week because he said he refused to get vaccinated.

The school announced Aug. 11 that it was requiring all faculty, staff and administration to have Covid-19 vaccinations by Aug. 30.

“I don’t like it,” Hutchins told The News. “It’s their choice, but I think it’s a violation of my rights for what I choose to put in my body. I don’t think it’s fair, but I don’t make those decisions.”

Park School Principal and Interim Head of School Lisa Conrad did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In making the decision regarding vaccinations, Conrad told The News on Aug. 11: "We know that the virus hits a wall when everybody's vaccinated."

Hutchins, who has been Park's athletic director since September 2015, also coached co-ed middle school soccer at Park. He said he wasn’t thinking about pursuing legal action. His wife is a teacher and coach at the school. Marcus said she has received the vaccine.

He said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him professionally, but he also doesn’t appear to be budging regarding his stance on the vaccine.

“I did the research. I saw both sides of it,” he said. “At the end of the day I didn’t feel confident in the vaccine at this point in time.”

