Park hires Rod Middleton as new boys basketball coach

The Park School announced Thursday that Rod Middleton has been named head coach of the boys basketball team. Middleton replaces Manny Welch, who coached the Pioneers for one season.

Middleton joins Park after one season at Tonawanda, where he led the Warriors to an 8-13 mark. The Pro Skills Training coach said he wasn’t looking to leave Tonawanda. After multiple conversations with former University at Buffalo teammate and Park athletic director Turner Battle, he was convinced.

“The more I started to think about it, it just made sense,” Middleton said. “He’s someone I’m familiar with and our thoughts of what we want to do with the program are aligned. The more we talked, the more it made sense and that’s how it came together.”

Middleton said the opportunity at Park is the only one that could have made him decide to make a change. Battle gave Middleton a sales pitch, outlining where he wants the program to go and the role both could play in returning Park to its recent success.

“In the past decade, they’ve had a ton of great players come from that school," Middleton said. "I think for me what did it was that and the ability to build that program back up. They’re moving back into the Monsignor Martin League, which in my opinion, is the best league in Buffalo. Being able to compete and coach in that was also a huge draw as well and led me to make my decision.”

Park has undergone a litany of changes athletically in the past few months. Rejoining Monsignor Martin, hiring Battle, and now bringing in Middleton. They were two-time defending Monsignor Martin champions before their departure three years ago for the Independent Athletic Conference.

“Park has always been a staple in the area,” Middleton said. “They’ve had great teams. I don’t know if I would make it better, but we’d be going in a direction. We’re excited to build on the success Park has had over the years and get back on top. The goal is to have people think about Park and want to come to Park as students and athletes.”

Middleton hasn’t begun the process of assembling his coaching staff, but when he does, hopes to have an alumni feel to it.

“If there are any Park alumni out there, I do want to keep things in family,” Middleton said. “Reach out to Park and the guys that are looking to get into coaching. I want all the alumni that have gone to Park to know the school still wants them around.”

The process for Middleton has begun to contact players who were on the team last season to get them on the same page headed into next season.

“Whoever is on the team, we will be competitive, we will compete,” Middleton said. “We’re going to work hard and as the days go on, I’ll get a feel for who’s coming back. That’s up in the air because I’m currently not sure.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.