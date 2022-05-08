Park hires foormer UB basketball star Turner Battle as athletic director

Turner Battle was conflicted. Continue coaching college basketball, a job he’s done for the last 15 seasons, or take a leap of faith. He had conversations with his wife and parents to compare the pros and cons before deciding.

Battle decided to leap and has been named the athletic director at The Park School.

“I just want to help continue and help grow park,” Battle said. “Do whatever I can to help students. I’m in administration because I believe in helping one another, and I think this helps me to make an impact on young kids.”

The position was previously held by Marcus Hutchins, who split with the school in September after deciding not to comply with the school's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Battle’s career includes four seasons on the University at Buffalo’s men’s basketball team from 2001 to 2005. He was selected to the Mid-American Conference first team and named MAC Player of the Year as a senior.

After graduating, he briefly played professionally overseas and in the G League before pursuing coaching. Since 2007, he’s been an assistant coach for five Division I programs – Buffalo, Chattanooga, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, East Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee. Battle also interviewed for UB's head coaching position in 2019 following Nate Oats' departure for Alabama.

Battle said part of the reason he decided to leave coaching is to have some stability. With another child on the way, he felt it was time for his family to become familiar with a city, instead of constantly having to be uprooted.

Battle’s first day will be June 1.

“College basketball is very fulfilling and is a blessing to make an impact on kids’ lives,” Battle said. “The relationships I have are unbelievable and will stay the way they are. It’s also a very hard and demanding job with not many breaks. College athletics has changed from the beginning of my career to now. I like some of the changes, but some of the changes make the job even more demanding.”

Battle has seen massive changes in college basketball in the last few years, with players allowed to make money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), and the explosion of the transfer portal.

Being a former Division I athlete, Battle is torn on players profiting and thinks there needs to be more regulation.

“Social media has given a lot of people voices,” he said. “It makes jobs a lot harder because everything is result-driven. I think, in some way, we’re getting away from the betterment of the student-athletes.”

Park has undergone changes in the last two years after Lisa Conrad became head of school.

“Park has had a very successful two years,” Conrad said. “Park’s enrollment is growing, our teachers are strong, our programs are strong and we’re at an inflection point where we’re looking forward and never looking back.

"Somebody like Turner Battle only furthers that with our athletics and shows people Park is here, Park is taking everything very seriously and Park will be the one you have to watch for.”

In hiring Battle, Conrad hopes the school will be able to add new sports in the future and build upon its momentum. The boys and girls basketball programs will rejoin the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association after playing as an independent program.

The Park boys basketball program left Monsignor Martin before the 2019-20 season as the two-time defending league and New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A champions.

Park boys went 17-8 this past season, including going 10-0 in the Independent Athletic Conference and winning the regular season and postseason titles. Park also competed in the New York State Association of Independent Schools state tournament in Class B, losing to eventual champion Poly Prep of Brooklyn. The girls team was 10-5 this past season.

