Panama overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Clymer, 41-37, and win the Section VI Class D boys basketball championship Friday at Jamestown Community College.

Fourth-seeded Panama (16-6) won its first sectional championship since 2019.

Alex Barmore had 14 points and Bryce Hinsdale added 11 for the Panthers, who have played without injured leading scorer Carter Brink since late January. Panama started four sophomores in the title game.

Second-seeded Clymer (19-4) led 16-6 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime, but Panama used a 17-9 advantage in the third quarter, capped by a Gabe Roth 3-pointer at the buzzer, to tie the score at 32-32.

Panama took a 34-33 lead with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on a lay-in by Tate Cantanese and extended the edge to 39-34 with less than three minutes remaining.

Clymer managed just five points in the fourth quarter, all on free throws.

Kaden Beckerink led Clymer with 18 points, 10 coming in the first quarter. Austin White had eight and Jonathan Massing added seven.

Clymer was held to its second-lowest point total of the season; the team score 35 in a loss to Salamanca in early January.