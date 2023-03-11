HENRIETTA – The Class D boys basketball Far West Regional featured a contrast in styles.

Defending state champion Avoca-Prattsburgh, the Section V representative, plays at breakneck pace and averages 83.3 points per game. Panama, of Section VI, plays a more deliberate style and scores about 57 points per game.

Saturday belonged to the sprinters.

Avoca-Prattsburgh jumped to an 18-point lead with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter and rolled to a 67-35 victory over the Panthers at Rush-Henrietta High School.

“We were just trying to play our type of basketball,” Panama coach Ed Nelson said. “Where we are from and being a small school, a lot of teams try to slow the game down. We didn’t want to do that.”

The Panthers (16-7) wanted to limit the Titans in transition and make them earn their points on offense. Panama was able to limit fast-break points, but A-P moved the ball well on offense and knocked down open shots to lead 22-7 after the first quarter and 38-12 at halftime.

“It’s definitely difficult to emulate the pace that they play at,” Nelson said. “Our goal coming into this thing was to make them shoot over us and we did a pretty good job of that. I just don’t think that they ever missed. They play very good complementary basketball.”

Sawyer Devoe scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter, including the 1,000th point of his career. Haden Abbott added 18 points and Jamel Crowder scored 10 for A-P (23-2). The Titans, who are ranked No. 1 in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll, advance to play Hamilton of Section III in the state semifinals at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Sophomore Bryce Hinsdale scored 16 for Panama and Jordan Mescall added 10.

Although disappointed with Saturday’s result, Nelson was proud of his team’s effort.

“One thing that you cannot measure with the team that I have is their grit,” Nelson said. “You can’t measure grit and you can’t measure heart, and they have a lot of both of those qualities.”

They also have a lot of players coming back. Gabe Roth is the only graduating senior, and Carter Brink, a junior, was leading the team in scoring before suffering a season-ending injury.

“We have a relatively young basketball team and we can take some things away from this game,” Nelson said. “Avoca-Prattsburgh is a very good basketball team and today they showed us what it takes to win at this level. We’ll be back.”