Packers' bye week gives Isaiah McDuffie a chance to be part of Bennett football's historic run

Bennett has made it to the game. Isaiah McDuffie plans to be on the sideline with the rest of the coaches catching the action at the Dome.

The Packers on the bye during the same week Bennett is attempting to join South Park (2015) as the only Buffalo Public Schools football program to win a state title? Talk about coincidences.

“That’s the football gods,” Isaiah said. “I’m just so happy it worked out. I would have had to figure out a way to come see it" if it wasn't a bye week.

"I’m here to support, here to help out wherever they need me,” said Isaiah, who played four seasons with Bennett, helping the team win the Section VI Class A title in 2016. “Encourage the guys and help them get this victory. … I’m just excited I’m here to watch it. It’s definitely going to be a fun week.”

Isaiah McDuffie’s not the only one thrilled he’s visiting his old All High Stadium stomping grounds. So, too, are the players he used to help coach. McDuffie served as an assistant last spring with Bennett while preparing for the NFL draft.

“He’s here to help us, mentor us,” said junior linebacker Jayden Lewis. “We just need to listen to him, and he’ll get us right.”