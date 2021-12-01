Packers' bye week gives Isaiah McDuffie a chance to be part of Bennett football's historic run

There’s no way to prove the football gods suddenly have become fans of the Bennett Tigers. But head coach Steve McDuffie and the Section VI Class AA champions have had a few things go their way during their historic postseason run.
• They defeated a private school, McQuaid, in Far West Regionals, 26-14. Not only did the Tigers beat them. They did so after the latter used the legal system to its advantage in order to play under their terms after more than 10 members of the Knights tested positive for Covid-19.
• The Tigers followed up by winning a second playoff game four days later in dominating fashion – crushing Cicero-North Syracuse, 38-0, which played the state semifinal on normal rest and on its home field.
• This week, the Tigers are receiving some extra help preparing for the biggest game of their lives from one of the program’s most distinguished alums in current Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie – son of Steve McDuffie.
With the Packers being on a bye week following Sunday’s 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the break in the schedule afforded Isaiah the opportunity to return home and be part of a ride never before experienced by the Tigers.
Bennett faces Section I champion Carmel at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The clash is the final football game of the season for members of the New York Public High School Athletic Association.
Bennett has made it to the game. Isaiah McDuffie plans to be on the sideline with the rest of the coaches catching the action at the Dome.
The Packers on the bye during the same week Bennett is attempting to join South Park (2015) as the only Buffalo Public Schools football program to win a state title? Talk about coincidences.
“That’s the football gods,” Isaiah said. “I’m just so happy it worked out. I would have had to figure out a way to come see it" if it wasn't a bye week.
"I’m here to support, here to help out wherever they need me,” said Isaiah, who played four seasons with Bennett, helping the team win the Section VI Class A title in 2016. “Encourage the guys and help them get this victory. … I’m just excited I’m here to watch it. It’s definitely going to be a fun week.”
Isaiah McDuffie’s not the only one thrilled he’s visiting his old All High Stadium stomping grounds. So, too, are the players he used to help coach. McDuffie served as an assistant last spring with Bennett while preparing for the NFL draft.
“He’s here to help us, mentor us,” said junior linebacker Jayden Lewis. “We just need to listen to him, and he’ll get us right.”
Steve McDuffie said: “It’s the greatest feeling in the world for him to be part of this because he helped coach these kids last year. And for these kids to see how far he’s excelled, it gives these kids hope they can live their dreams at the highest level because these kids are seeing hard work, dedication and good decision-making will always matter. If they follow that format because Isaiah always followed that format, the sky’s the limit.”
Everyone in Tigers country hopes that formula leads to success at the Dome on Saturday.
It won’t be easy against an unbeaten Carmel team, ranked third in the state, that has outscored its opponents, 470-69. No word on whether the Rams have faced a defense as strong and athletic as Bennett’s. But all football minds in the Tigers’ camp are hard at work trying to figure out a way to slow them down.
The Tigers (11-1) have five coaches on the defensive side of the ball who have done their part to fine tune a unit that features the state’s sacks leader in Rashard Perry (23) and interceptions leaders in Lewis (12). Lewis is one interception shy of matching the state record for a single season, set in 1984 by Pine Bush’s Joe Crisp.
Throw in another football mind with NFL perspective …
“As he’s coaching the kids, we’re observing and learning,” Steve said.
Isaiah, a three-time All-Western New York first team selection and 2016 Buffalo News Player of the Year, said it’s a blessing to be a member of the Packers, playing in the NFL. He has played special teams and recorded his first two tackles of the season in last Sunday’s win.
It’s also a blessing to be part of an historic week with the Bennett Tigers.
“Being successful the way they are it’s amazing to watch,” he said. “I’m their biggest fan. It’s just amazing to see it.”