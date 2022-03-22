 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orchard Park's Tyler Menz, Brandon Licursi highlight Section VI players named to all-state hockey
Orchard Park vs. Williamsville North

Orchard Park captains Tyler Menz and Michael Robertson celebrate a victory over Williamsville North in the large school final.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Section VI champions Orchard Park and Starpoint were among the teams that had players chosen to the Hockey Coaches Association of New York all-state teams. 

In Division I, Quakers senior forward Tyler Menz and senior defenseman Brandon Licursi were named to the second team. Menz was second on the team in goals with 19, fourth in Section VI in assists with 25, and tied for fourth in the the section with 44 points. Licursi had four goals and 19 assists.

The Quakers began the season by winning their first 20 games and won the Section VI large school’s title by beating Williamsville South 6-1. Their season ended in the state regionals with a 3-1 loss to Victor.

Lancaster forward Carson Schlager was named honorable mention in Division I. He had 15 goals, including seven on the power play, and 24 assists. 

In Division II, senior defenseman Bobby Taylor from state finalist Starpoint was selected to the second team. He finished the season with four goals and 16 assists for 20 points. The Spartans won the Section VI small school title and reached the state championship game before falling to Pelham in overtime, 7-6.

Hamburg senior forward Ryan Steiner was also named to the Division II second team. He led Section VI with 36 goals, 11 more than second place, and was second in assists with 28 and first in points with 64.

Williamsville East's Caden Cavalieri and Kenmore West's Christian Leone were named honorable mention in Division II. 

Cavalieri had 22 goals and 22 assists and his 44 points were tied for fourth in the section. Leone had 12 goals and 19 points for 31 points.

