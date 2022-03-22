Orchard Park's Tyler Menz, Brandon Licursi highlight Section VI players named to all-state hockey

Section VI champions Orchard Park and Starpoint were among the teams that had players chosen to the Hockey Coaches Association of New York all-state teams.

In Division I, Quakers senior forward Tyler Menz and senior defenseman Brandon Licursi were named to the second team. Menz was second on the team in goals with 19, fourth in Section VI in assists with 25, and tied for fourth in the the section with 44 points. Licursi had four goals and 19 assists.

The Quakers began the season by winning their first 20 games and won the Section VI large school’s title by beating Williamsville South 6-1. Their season ended in the state regionals with a 3-1 loss to Victor.

Lancaster forward Carson Schlager was named honorable mention in Division I. He had 15 goals, including seven on the power play, and 24 assists.

In Division II, senior defenseman Bobby Taylor from state finalist Starpoint was selected to the second team. He finished the season with four goals and 16 assists for 20 points. The Spartans won the Section VI small school title and reached the state championship game before falling to Pelham in overtime, 7-6.