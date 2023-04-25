When a Sweet Home hitter connected on Orchard Park pitcher Robert Leach’s fastball, the onus was on Blake Schreiner to make the outfield catch. Facing strong winds, Schreiner sprinted and dove for the grab, saving Leach’s pursuit of history.

“I saw the ball falling in the left-center gap but I could see Blake closing in on the ball and I was hoping he catches it, and he made a perfect laid-out catch,” Leach said.

Leach pumped his fist in the air when Schreiner made the catch. The whole dugout went bonkers, to which Senn told an assistant coach, “Man, they’re really jacked up.” To which the coach responded: “Yeah, he’s throwing a perfect game."

Seen responded with a disbelieving “What?!”

Schreiner’s difficult catch came in the bottom of the seventh, and it was the second out. After a pop-up fly out, Leach had recorded the first perfect game in Orchard Park history.

“The stars had to align, “Leach said. “Everything had to work perfectly and it’s more than just me. I needed my incredible teammates.”

Orchard Park won that first game of a double-header, 1-0, on Friday, and everyone celebrated Leach’s achievement. As teammates jumped up and down, it took a while for the pitcher to believe what happened. Orchard Park baseball spans generations, yet the fact his perfect game was a first seemed fictional to him.

“I had no idea I was the first one until after the game,” Leach said. “I didn’t believe it at first until everyone was talking about it, and then my coach confirmed it. It’s pretty cool and tops everything else I’ve achieved in my career.”

The rare feat takes precedence over Leach leading the Quakers to a Section VI Class AA championship just a season ago.

“It’s been hitting me over and over,” Leach said. “I would be driving or walking around, and it would come back into my head and I’d be smiling. It’s still an unreal feeling. Celebrating with my teammates. I’ve gotten to celebration championships but nothing like that.”

As historic as Leach’s feat was, he and his teammates had to compose themselves as they prepared for their second game against Sweet Home.

The sequel wasn’t perfect, but it was close. Orchard Park pitchers Jack Wisniewski and Rhys Arnold combined for a no-hitter in a 7-0 win against the Panthers.

“I feel like our offense and defense have been showing up really well,” Wisniewski said. “Our pitching has shown up and we have a deep line of guys that can throw. Our hitting has also been doing really good and has been putting up runs to back up our defense.”

Six games into the season and Orchard Park has performed like a team looking to become the first Section VI Class AA team to repeat as champions since Clarence in 2009-2011. The Quakers are 6-0, their best start since 2015. They are averaging 5.5 runs per game while holding opponents to 2.3 runs on average.

It’s a small sample size, but Orchard Park’s defense has been top-tier, with the team recording consecutive shutouts for the first time in at least a decade. They also scored a 2-1 win over Rochester McQuaid, the back-to-back New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state champion. And Orchard Park defeated Canisius, the reigning Georgetown Cup finalists. With two high-profile wins, Senn credits the team’s pitching and believes their rotation has unmatched depth.

“Usually, high schools have two solid pitchers,” Senn said. “I firmly believe we have six studs. Our kids know how to control the game and each of them wants to compete.”

Senn is excited about the undefeated start but knows it’s a long season, especially when they begin playing their full schedule of ECIC I opponents. The coach says, “Our division is like the SEC in football.”

"I think we have a lot of confidence,” Senn said. “Take a step back and we understand it’s a young season and we haven’t gotten into the meat of our schedule. We haven’t played Clarence, Lancaster, Williamsville North, and we’ve had close games with Sweet Home and Frontier. We’re upbeat and positive and looking forward to the journey we’re on but there’s a lot we need to fix on the offensive end.”