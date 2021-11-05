Orchard Park's Noelle Barlette captures second consecutive Section VI girls cross-country title

O’Leary was comforted when she realized the missteps were not her fault – and that she was comfortably ahead of everybody else in the 88-runner race.

“I’m proud of my performance,” O’Leary said. “It was just a little mistake. When I heard everyone loudly yelling my name to come back, I knew I had to work strong to the finish and it would be OK.”

Setting the pace for the 107 competitors in Class C, Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon glided to her second section title in 18:31.73, a personal-best time almost 28 seconds faster than Hannah Goetz from Springville-Griffith Institute.

“I felt good to be back,” said Napoleon, a repeat CCAA champion who was slowed by anemia earlier this season. “It was not looking good in the beginning of the year, but I’m feeling refreshed now. It was nice having a lot of good girls to compete against again.”

Maple Grove senior Abby Brunanavas (20:25.21) and sophomore teammate Allison Bohall (20:45.50) were the top finishers in the Class D field of 45.

“My time finally came,” said Brunanavas, the CCAA runner-up who placed in the top five at sectionals the past two years. “It feels awesome. I’ve always wanted to do it. It feels great to see your hard work pay off.”