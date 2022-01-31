Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli tops busy week with another school record in pole vault

On Wednesday, he had 13 rebounds as the Quakers faced Jamestown in a showdown between two of the area’s top-ranked large schools.

On Thursday, he was in New York for the Millrose Games, placing seventh in the pole vault at the prestigious meet at The Armory.

On Friday, he was back in Western New York and had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Orchard Park’s game against Niagara Wheatfield in the NFL-ECIC Challenge.

Mancabelli, who is heading to Cornell for track, also was named to the All-Western New York first team in football.

He was not the only one to set a school record Sunday.

Lanee Hall set the Sweet Home record in the triple jump with a leap of 39-7½.

Lancaster remains perfect

Lancaster is the last of the undefeated teams in Western New York girls basketball after Lewiston-Porter beat previously unbeaten North Tonawanda, 69-49, Thursday night in a Niagara Frontier League game.