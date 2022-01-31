Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli tops busy week with another school record in pole vault

Orchard Park’s Kegan Mancabelli has had a busy few days, and capped his weekend by breaking his own school indoor pole vault record Sunday.
Mancabelli cleared 15 feet in the Section VI varsity select meet at Houghton College to better his mark of 14 feet, 7 inches set last week.
Mancabelli has held the school record since his freshman year and keeps raising the standard. He took three attempts at the sectional record of 15-6¼ set by Anton Kunis of North Tonawanda, but narrowly missed clearing. Mancabelli, the reigning sectional champion in the indoor and outdoor pole vault, also is the starting point guard for the Orchard Park basketball team and his two sports were linked this week.
SCHOOL RECORD ALERT!!!!! @OPathletics Senior Kegan Mancabelli over 15’ at today’s @Section6TF Varsity Select Meet. @IcingTheFed @Section6_NY @bufnewspreptalk @WNYAthletics pic.twitter.com/rhOscm8ybI— Coach Mac (@CoachMacPV) January 30, 2022
On Wednesday, he had 13 rebounds as the Quakers faced Jamestown in a showdown between two of the area’s top-ranked large schools.
On Thursday, he was in New York for the Millrose Games, placing seventh in the pole vault at the prestigious meet at The Armory.
On Friday, he was back in Western New York and had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Orchard Park’s game against Niagara Wheatfield in the NFL-ECIC Challenge.
Mancabelli, who is heading to Cornell for track, also was named to the All-Western New York first team in football.
He was not the only one to set a school record Sunday.
Lanee Hall set the Sweet Home record in the triple jump with a leap of 39-7½.
Lancaster remains perfect
Lancaster is the last of the undefeated teams in Western New York girls basketball after Lewiston-Porter beat previously unbeaten North Tonawanda, 69-49, Thursday night in a Niagara Frontier League game.
Tessa Schuey had 31 points with six three-pointers to lead Lew-Port (10-1 overall, 9-0 NFL) and Sophie Auer and Aleiza Whitehead each had 12. North Tonawanda is 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the NFL. The rematch is Feb. 9 at North Tonawanda.
Lancaster, the top-ranked team in The News’ large schools poll, is 13-0 and travels to West Seneca West on Monday. Rachel Kamrowski leads the Legends in scoring at 17.8 points per game followed by freshman Madison Francis, who is averaging 15.3 points per game.
Francis recently received a scholarship offer from North Carolina.
Commitments
• South Park offensive lineman Tavi Cruz has committed joined the first football recruiting class at Hilbert College. Cruz was selected to the Class A first team last fall.
• Former Olmsted baseball player Max Schmarder will continue his playing career at Tusculum University in Tennessee. Schmarder hit .371 with 8 home runs and 54 runs batted in for Monroe Community College.