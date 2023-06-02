It was a day filled with personal records at the Section VI track and field state-qualifiers meet at West Seneca West High School on Friday.

One first-time qualifier for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s track and field championships was Randolph sophomore Caden Inkley. He couldn’t stop smiling, with his retainer on full display after he left the West Seneca West press box with a blue patch.

He smiling ear-to-ear because he won the Division II boys pole vault with a super standard mark of 14 feet. Inkey set a personal best and showed year-to-year improvement by increasing his height by a couple of feet from his freshman season.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Inkley said. “That was my personal record by eight inches. It’s really cool because my personal record was twelve feet, and I’ve jumped up two feet since then. It’s a big accomplishment for me. I’ve never been to states before in any sport, but I’m excited. I’m not too nervous, but I know what I can do.”

While Inkey will make his NYSPHSAA state championship debut next weekend at Middletown High School, a few other athletes will return with the goal of being crowned champion. One returnee will be Orchard Park senior Joseph Bertola, who felt some pressure to return to the state championships this season. It was because of the saying “True champions defend” ringing throughout his head.

Bertola wanted to defend his spot as a state qualifier and did that, winning the Division I boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:32.93, nine seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Bertola, a Stony Brook track and field signee, didn’t want the 88-degree day to bother him too much, so before the race, he poured water on himself. He also had to be sprayed down.

“I did it last year, and defending was my thinking because I knew I had to do it again,” Bertola said. “I couldn’t just have it be a one-time thing. It was a tough race, but I had to keep going. It’s nice to cap off my career and senior year with this because it’s really incredible because next week will be the end of it for me.”

A week after leading Springville to a second-place finish at the Section VI Class B team championships, junior Linnea Neureuther qualified in the triple jump at 36-10, a season-best for her.

Neureuther qualifying for the state championships has been a build-up Springville girls coach Mark Heichberger has witnessed since she joined the team as a sixth-grade manager.

“She’s improved every single year,” Heichberger said. “She’s a very hard-working girl and is wonderful. It’s awesome and, honestly, the best part is not just her development as an athlete, but she helps so much with the younger kids, and it’s helped our program, as a whole. She’s just a great kid, overall, and I have a year left with her and I’m counting my blessings.”

Day two of the Section VI state qualifiers will take place at West Seneca West starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

State qualifiers

• Girls 800 meters Division I: Lillie Bogdan, Frontier (2:12.37, track record).

• Girls 800 Division II: Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone (2:08.82, track record and super standard).

• Boys 800 Division I: Sidney Morris, Kenmore East (1:55.97).

• Boys 800 Division II: Alex Redeye, Allegany-Limestone (1:57.82, state standard).

• Boys triple jump Division II: Daunte Townsell, Tapestry (45-0), Ben Dickson, Newfane (44-9).

• Girls triple jump Division I: Amari Hall, Sweet Home (37-0.50).

• Girls triple jump Division II: Linnea Neureuther, Springville (36-10).

• Boys triple jump Division I: Ilias Day, Sweet Home (45-7.25, track record and state standard).

• Boys pole vault Division II: Caden Inkley, Randolph (14-0, super standard).

• Girls discus throw Division I: Beatrice Delille, Williamsville North (130-2, super standard).

• Boys shot put Division I: Brad Johnson, Amherst (54-7.50, super standard).

• Boys shot put Division II: Xzaiver Goodman, Olmsted (52-8, super standard); Quintus Simmons, West Seneca East (52-7, state standard); and Jaiden Huntington, Randolph (51-8.50, state standard).

• Boys 3,200 Division II: Shane Fraser, East Aurora (9:55.42)

• Girls 3,000 Division I: Shannon Zugelder, Starpoint (10:18.46)

• Girls 3,000 Division II: Emilia O’Leary, East Aurora (10:34.80)

• Girls discus throw Division II: Casey Fetzner, Lewiston-Porter (112-10, state standard), Annabella Koszelak (Eden, 111-10, state standard).