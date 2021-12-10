Orchard Park's Grace Schmelzinger named All-Region by National Field Hockey Coaches Association

Orchard Park senior Grace Schmelzinger, who has been among the more dominant field hockey players in the area throughout her high school career, has added another accolade.

She was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s All-Region team for New York.

Schmelzinger, who was recently named to the all-state team, is among 11 players on the All-Region team and the only one from Western New York. She is a two-time coaches All-Western New York first-team selection and shared player of the year honors as a senior.

Schmelzinger, who will play at Colgate, finished first in the ECIC and second in Section VI in points and goals with 41 points on 26 goals and 15 assists.

“My high school career has been unforgettable, with amazingly supportive, fun and talented teammates,” she said. “I would have loved to have won a Section VI title or have advanced to states, but in the end, I wouldn’t change a thing about my experience.”