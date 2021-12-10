Orchard Park's Grace Schmelzinger, Holland's Abby Nietch named All-Region in field hockey

Orchard Park senior Grace Schmelzinger and Holland senior Abigail Neitch, who have been among the more dominant field hockey players in the area throughout her high school career, have added more accolades.

They were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s All-Region team for New York.

Schmelzinger and Neitch, who were recently named to the all-state team, are among 11 players on the All-Region team and the only two from Western New York. They shared coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year honors this fall.

Schmelzinger is a two-time coaches All-Western New York first-team selection and Neitch is a three-time selection.

Schmelzinger, who will play at Colgate, finished first in the ECIC and second in Section VI in points and goals with 41 points on 26 goals and 15 assists.

“My high school career has been unforgettable, with amazingly supportive, fun and talented teammates,” she said. “I would have loved to have won a Section VI title or have advanced to states, but in the end, I wouldn’t change a thing about my experience.”

Neitch, who will play at Syracuse University, saved 259 of 296 shots she faced for an .875 save percentage this fall in the first season of a combined Holland and East Aurora team.